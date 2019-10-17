Field Hockey
Pinkerton 7, Exeter 2
Goals: Lauren Lisauskas 3, Mari Shea 2, Maddy Curley, Kate Bennett
Saves: Khaliyah Ellis 5
Exeter (2-12): 0 2 — 2
Pinkerton (13-1): 4 3 — 7
Brooks 2, St. George’s 0
Goals: Isabela Miller, Tate Moody
Saves: Emma Houlihan 5
Brooks (6-2-1): 1 1 — 2
St. George’s (0-9-0): 0 0 — 0
Sanborn 2, Hollis-Brookline 0
Goals: Maddie Friedman 2
Saves: Izzi Giles 5
Sanborn (8-6): 0 2 — 2
Hollis-Brookline (1-13): 0 0 — 0
Pentucket 5, Amesbury 0
Goals: Meghan Bean 3, Talia Beech, Amanda Leinas
Assists: Lana Mickelson 2
Pentucket (9-4-2): 2 3 — 5
Amesbury (1-13-1): 0 0 — 0
Boys Soccer
Billerica 2, Methuen 1
Goals: Samir Ould-Sfiya
Saves: Ethan Donahue 12
Billerica: 0 2 — 2
Methuen (1-12-3): 0 1 — 1
Mascenic 2, Sanborn 1 (2 OTs)
Goals: James O’Connell
Saves: Zach Ramsdell 10
Sanborn (7-5-2): 1 0 0 — 1
Mascenic: 0 1 1 — 2
Chelmsford 1, North Andover 1
Goals: Peter Martel
Saves: Tyler Bussell 5
North Andover (12-0-2): 1 0 — 1
Chelmsford: 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
Billerica 5, Methuen 0
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 15
Methuen (4-9-1): 0 0 — 0
Billerica (10-2-1): 4 1 — 5
Haverhill 1, North Andover 1
Goals: NA — Maddie Jackson; H — Tara Thompson
Saves: NA — Paige Pefine 3, Caitlyn Wessel 3; H — Felicya DeCicco 6
Haverhill (6-7-0): 0 1 — 1
North Andover (10-1-2): 0 1 — 1
Girls Volleyball
Methuen 3, Swampscott 0
Kills: Jillian McCoy 7, Sam Driend 7
Blocks: Rachel Bautista 3, Meghan Levesque 3
Assists: Kate McDonnell 17
Service points (aces): Roselly Nunez 10 (2)
Digs: Emily Spina 12
Swampscott: 12 14 22 — 0
Methuen (9-8): 25 25 25 — 3
Somersworth 3, Pelham 1
Kills: Carina Gargano 3
Blocks: Maria Dagher 10
Assists: Casey Chamberlin 4
Service points: Casey Chamberlin 11, Meghan Roemer 9
Digs: Jillian Tobin 39, Maria Dagher 15
Somersworth: 25 25 20 26 — 3
Pelham (1-12): 23 12 25 24 — 1
