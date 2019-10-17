 

Field Hockey

Pinkerton 7, Exeter 2

Goals: Lauren Lisauskas 3, Mari Shea 2, Maddy Curley, Kate Bennett

Saves: Khaliyah Ellis 5

Exeter (2-12): 0 2 — 2

Pinkerton (13-1): 4 3 — 7

Brooks 2, St. George’s 0

Goals: Isabela Miller, Tate Moody

Saves: Emma Houlihan 5

Brooks (6-2-1): 1 1 — 2

St. George’s (0-9-0): 0 0 — 0

Sanborn 2, Hollis-Brookline 0

Goals: Maddie Friedman 2

Saves: Izzi Giles 5

Sanborn (8-6): 0 2 — 2

Hollis-Brookline (1-13): 0 0 — 0

Pentucket 5, Amesbury 0

Goals: Meghan Bean 3, Talia Beech, Amanda Leinas

Assists: Lana Mickelson 2

Pentucket (9-4-2): 2 3 — 5

Amesbury (1-13-1): 0 0 — 0

Boys Soccer

Billerica 2, Methuen 1

Goals: Samir Ould-Sfiya

Saves: Ethan Donahue 12

Billerica: 0 2 — 2

Methuen (1-12-3): 0 1 — 1

Mascenic 2, Sanborn 1 (2 OTs)

Goals: James O’Connell

Saves: Zach Ramsdell 10

Sanborn (7-5-2): 1 0 0 — 1

Mascenic: 0 1 1 — 2

Chelmsford 1, North Andover 1

Goals: Peter Martel

Saves: Tyler Bussell 5

North Andover (12-0-2): 1 0 — 1

Chelmsford: 0 1 — 1

Girls Soccer

Billerica 5, Methuen 0

Saves: Stephanie Henrick 15

Methuen (4-9-1): 0 0 — 0

Billerica (10-2-1): 4 1 — 5

Haverhill 1, North Andover 1

Goals: NA — Maddie Jackson; H — Tara Thompson

Saves: NA — Paige Pefine 3, Caitlyn Wessel 3; H — Felicya DeCicco 6

Haverhill (6-7-0): 0 1 — 1

North Andover (10-1-2): 0 1 — 1

Girls Volleyball

Methuen 3, Swampscott 0

Kills: Jillian McCoy 7, Sam Driend 7

Blocks: Rachel Bautista 3, Meghan Levesque 3

Assists: Kate McDonnell 17

Service points (aces): Roselly Nunez 10 (2)

Digs: Emily Spina 12

Swampscott: 12 14 22 — 0

Methuen (9-8): 25 25 25 — 3

Somersworth 3, Pelham 1

Kills: Carina Gargano 3

Blocks: Maria Dagher 10

Assists: Casey Chamberlin 4

Service points: Casey Chamberlin 11, Meghan Roemer 9

Digs: Jillian Tobin 39, Maria Dagher 15

Somersworth: 25 25 20 26 — 3

Pelham (1-12): 23 12 25 24 — 1

 

