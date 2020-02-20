 

Boys Basketball

Greater Lawrence 53, Shawsheen 42

Vocational Tournament Semis

Greater Lawrence (53): Mejia 8, Calderon 7, Gonzalez 5, Palmer 9, Valenzuela 6, Garcia 9, S Cruz 9. Totals 18-15-53

3-pointers: Gonzalez, Palmer

Greater Lawrence (14-7):  3 15 12 23 — 53

Shawsheen Valley: 11  8 13 10 — 42

Phillips 77, St. Paul’s 70

Phillips (77): Johnson 24, Momah 22, Dinkins 2, Thomas 8, Meyers 6, Kumler 15.

3-pointers: Johnson 2, Meyers, Kumler 2

Phillips: 26 41 0 0 10 — 77

St. Paul’s: 33 34 0 0  3 — 70

Girls Basketball

BB&N 50, Phillips 40

Phillips (40): Brady 0, Marquis 1, Shkolnik 0, Harris 2, Buckley 13, Herndon 13, Nardone 6, Olsen 0, Hannon 0, McGrath 5. Totals 9-3-40

BB&N: 30 20 — 50

Phillips: 21 19 — 40

Nashua South 46, Windham 30

Windham (30): Weeks 2, Hughes 2, Tsetsilas 5, E. Collins 7, C. Collins 0, J. Minotti 0, Husson 8, Dempsey 6. Totals 11-8-30

Windham (5-11):  6  4  8 12 — 30

Nashua South: 10 12 14 10 — 46

Girls Ice Hockey

Algonquin 7, Central Catholic 1

Algonquin: 4 2 1 — 7

Central Catholic (3-15-2): 0 0 1 — 1

Inclusion Cup Finals

Goals: Sarah Biddle

Saves: Liz Smith 38

Reading 1, Andover 0

Reading (10-7-3): 1 0 1 — 1

Andover (10-6-4): 0 0 0 — 0

Saves: Maggie Mullens 23

 

