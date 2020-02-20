Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence 53, Shawsheen 42
Vocational Tournament Semis
Greater Lawrence (53): Mejia 8, Calderon 7, Gonzalez 5, Palmer 9, Valenzuela 6, Garcia 9, S Cruz 9. Totals 18-15-53
3-pointers: Gonzalez, Palmer
Greater Lawrence (14-7): 3 15 12 23 — 53
Shawsheen Valley: 11 8 13 10 — 42
Phillips 77, St. Paul’s 70
Phillips (77): Johnson 24, Momah 22, Dinkins 2, Thomas 8, Meyers 6, Kumler 15.
3-pointers: Johnson 2, Meyers, Kumler 2
Phillips: 26 41 0 0 10 — 77
St. Paul’s: 33 34 0 0 3 — 70
Girls Basketball
BB&N 50, Phillips 40
Phillips (40): Brady 0, Marquis 1, Shkolnik 0, Harris 2, Buckley 13, Herndon 13, Nardone 6, Olsen 0, Hannon 0, McGrath 5. Totals 9-3-40
BB&N: 30 20 — 50
Phillips: 21 19 — 40
Nashua South 46, Windham 30
Windham (30): Weeks 2, Hughes 2, Tsetsilas 5, E. Collins 7, C. Collins 0, J. Minotti 0, Husson 8, Dempsey 6. Totals 11-8-30
Windham (5-11): 6 4 8 12 — 30
Nashua South: 10 12 14 10 — 46
Girls Ice Hockey
Algonquin 7, Central Catholic 1
Algonquin: 4 2 1 — 7
Central Catholic (3-15-2): 0 0 1 — 1
Inclusion Cup Finals
Goals: Sarah Biddle
Saves: Liz Smith 38
Reading 1, Andover 0
Reading (10-7-3): 1 0 1 — 1
Andover (10-6-4): 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Maggie Mullens 23
