Field Hockey

Pentucket 3, North Reading 1

Goals: Meghan Bean 2, Amanda Leinas

Saves: Charlene Basque 5

North Reading (0-1): 1 0 — 1

Pentucket (1-0): 1 2 — 3

Goffstown 3, Sanborn 1

Goals: Krystiana Stefanile

Saves: Izzi Giles 10

Sanborn (0-2): 0 1 — 1

Goffstown (1-1): 1 2 — 3

Pinkerton 3, Merrimack 2

Goals: Mari Shea, Kate Bennett 2

Saves: Khaliyah Ellis 12

Pinkerton (1-0): 1 2 — 3

Merrimack (0-1): 0 2 — 2

Bedford 1, Methuen 1

Goals: Claudia Crowe

Saves: Isabel Putnam 16

Methuen (0-0-1): 0 1 — 1

Bedford: 0 1 — 1

Golf

Haverhill 15, Tewksbury 5

At Bradford CC (Par 35)

Haverhill winners: Jackson DiFloures 5-and-4 (medalist 34), Sean Crockett 1-up, Will Madden 2-and-1, Zach Robertson 1-up, Matt Murphy 3-and-2, Aiden Azevedo halved, Sam Boyer halved

Records: Tewksbury 0-1, Haverhill 1-0

Andover 20, Dracut 0

Renaissance (Par 36)

Team leaders: Mac Lee 5-and-4, Evan Giggey 2-up, Nick Ventura 3-and-2, Teddy Gorrie 3-and-2, Cade Cedarchuck 4-and-2, Steven Ingram 4-and-3, Matt Theriault 5-and-4, Timmy Kobelski 4-and-3

Records: Dracut 0-1, Andover 2-0

North Andover 17, Methuen 3

At North Andover CC

Winners: M — Xavier Cordero 2-up; NA — James Robbins, Adam Heinze, Dan MacMillan, Jack Fay, Jack Roe, Jon Finn, Jack Twombly

Records: Methuen 0-1, North Andover 1-1

Manchester 115, Pentucket 74

Team leaders: Ava Spencer 18 points, Will Neth 14, Alex Satkus 13

Records: Pentucket 0-2

Chelmsford 11, Central Catholic 9

At Atkinson CC (Par 36)

Central Catholic winners: Josh Lavallee 35, Mikey Yfantopulos 36, Alex Hay 42

Records: Central Catholic 0-2

Pelham takes first

at Apple Hill (Par 35)

Team scores: Pelham 76, Sanborn 69, Somersworth 49, ConVal 32

Local leaders: Pelham — Russ Hamel 37, Darren Minuti 45, Colby Walsh 45, Peter Gamache 45; Sanborn — Pat Sullivan 38, Nate Pouliot 44, Pat Breslin 48

Records: Pelham 6-0, Sanborn 5-1

Boys Soccer

Northeast 2, Whittier 0

Saves: Luke MacFarland 7

Northeast Metro (1-0-1): 0 2 — 2

Whittier (0-1-0): 0 0 — 0

Lowell 1, Methuen 1

Goals: Kember Lima

Saves: Ethan Donahue 13

Lowell: 0 1 — 1

Methuen (0-1-1): 1 0 — 1

North Andover 6, Tewksbury 0

Goals: Jack Beterman, Max Callamaro, Jimmy Boyle, Lucas Sciaudone, Andrew Howard, Caleb Ginsburg

Saves: Tyler Bussell 2

Tewksbury (0-1): 0 0 — 0

North Andover (2-0): 5 1 — 6

Andover 3, Dracut 2

Goals: Anton Pace, Allen Gao, Jackson Brown

Saves: Wilson Stecher 9

Dracut (1-1): 1 1 — 2

Andover (1-1): 2 1 — 3

Chelmsford 2, Lawrence 0

Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 16

Chelmsford: 1 1 — 2

Lawrence (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic 2, Haverhill 1

Goals: CC — John McCarthy 2; H — Aidan Corcoran

Saves: CC — Owen D’Agata 3; H — Matt Corliss 9

Haverhill (0-1-1): 0 1 — 1

Central Catholic (1-1-0): 0 2 — 2

Girls Soccer

Haverhill 5, Lawrence 0

Goals: H — Felicya DeCicco 2, Meggie Dellea, Natalie Keenan, Delani Dorsey

Saves: H — Felicya DeCicco 0, Taylor Bruneau 1

Lawrence: 0 0 — 0

Haverhill (1-1): 2 3 — 5

Andover 5, Dracut 1

Goals: Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Rachel Souza, Maya Schwinn-Clanton, Riley Lowe, Katherine Billings

Saves: Izzy Shih 4

Andover (1-0-1): 3 2 — 5

Dracut (0-1-0): 1 0 — 1

Northeast 2, Whittier 1

Goals: Natalie Vienneau

Saves: Madison Dawkins 8

Whittier (1-1): 0 1 — 1

Northeast Metro (1-0): 1 1 — 2

Kingswood 1, Sanborn 0

Saves: Maya Dutton 12

Sanborn (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Kingswood (1-2): 0 1 — 1

Central Catholic 2, Chelmsford 1

Goals: Faith Lee, Adrianna Marinello

Saves: Katherine DeSimone 3

Central Catholic (1-0): 0 2 — 2

Chelmsford (1-1): 1 0 — 1

North Andover 5, Lowell 0

Goals: Ella Slayton 2, Loreah Klimas 2, Julia Ward

Saves: Caitlin Wessel 2, Paige Pefine 2

North Andover (2-0): 4 1 — 5

Lowell: 0 0 — 0

 

 

