Boys Basketball
Methuen 65, Greater Lawrence 53
Greater Lawrence (53): Mejia 20, Languasco 11, Gonzalez 7, Palmer 1, Garcia 4, Tineo 10, S. Cruz 0. Totals 16-18-53
Methuen (65): Perello 0, Garcia 2, Allen 7, Carpio 5, Urena 4, Crowe 37, Lussier 6, Wannaphong 2, Santana 0, Lopez 2, Vasquez 0
3-pointers: M — Crowe 9, Lussier, Urena, Carpio
Greater Lawrence (3-3): 7 21 16 9 — 53
Methuen (4-5): 17 19 8 21 — 65
Girls Basketball
Central Catholic 63, North Andover 51
North Andover (51): H. Rogers 0, Panos 5, Martin 18, J. Rogers 9, Whipple 7, Ventre 0, Dadiego 2, Garcia 2, Robie 5, Mellody 3, Flanagan 0
Central (63): C. Porto 6, Bridgewater 8, Finney 6, J. Porto 0, Niles 13, DeSandis 2, Angluin 8, Fischer 0, Downer 18, Bohenko 0, Scharneck 2. Totals 22-17-63
3-pointers: CC — C. Porto, Niles; NA — Panos, J. Rogers
North Andover (5-4): 11 14 13 13 — 51
Central Catholic (8-1): 16 19 15 13 — 63
Boys Ice Hockey
Windham 13, Manchester Central 3
Manchester Central: 0 1 2 — 3
Windham (4-5): 2 7 4 — 13
Goals: Mike Montanile 4, Parker Rice 2, Stephen Salvador 2, Owen Brea, Tommy Langlois 2, Jack Flanagan, Jason Smith
Saves: Diego Robles 7
Exeter 5, Salem 5
Exeter: 1 2 2 — 5
Salem (3-0-3): 2 1 2 — 5
Goals: Anthony Survilas, Jack Maietta, Ryan Allard, Austin Salvetti, Joe Bodenrader
Saves: Spencer Deane 32
Wrestling
Pentucket sweeps
Team scores: Pentucket/Newburyport 42, Weston 9; Pentucket/Newburyport 36, Gr. Lowell 34; Pentucket/Newburyport 39, Nashoba Tech 30
Pentucket records:
120: Jackson Neumann 2-1; 126: Trevor Kamuda 1-0; 132: Kamuda 2-0; 138: Adam Newman 1-2; 145: Nic Williamson 2-1; 152: Chris Legacy 3-0; 160: Erik Dodge 0-3; 170: Tucker Jackson 3-0; 182: George Clohisy 2-0; 220: David Gil 3-0; HVY: Dan Doherty 1-2
Records: Pentucket 5-10
Timberlane takes second
Winnisquam Invitational
Top team scores: Concord B 230, Timberlane B 211, Plymouth 195.5, 10. Pinkerton B 66
Top local placers:
106: TJ Labatte (Tim); 120: 1. Ben Little (Tim); 126: 2. Nate Peabody (Tim); 132: 3. Erik Kappler (Tim); 138: 3. Braden Perras (Tim); 152: 4. Brady Sickel (Tim); 170: 1. Brendan Musgrave (Tim) ; 182: 2. Kaeleb Molry (Tim), 3. Cam Sylvester (Pink); 195: 1. Brendan Young (Tim)
Brooks falls short
Team scores: Noble & Greenough 51, Brooks 24; St. Paul’s 72, Brooks 6
Top Brooks records:
126: Nick Crary 1-1; 138: Cam Riley 2-0; 145: Jack Breen 1-1; 182: Nate Wirth 1-1
