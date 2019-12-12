 Boys Basketball

PMA 55, Immaculate Heart 53

PMA (55): Lebron 25, Polanco 10, Barr 2, Vasquez 6, Colon 6, Li 2, Lena 4. Totals 20-10-55

3-pointers: Vasquez 2, Polanco, Lebron, Lena

Presentatio y (1-0):  7 13 20 15 — 55

Immaculate y: 10 15 15 13 — 53

Girls Basketball

PMA 39, Immaculate Heart 38

PMA (39): D’Agostino 2, E. Latino 4, Fabino 9, Colleyer 17, Rosario 0, Nguyen 0, Chong 4, Spaniol 3. Totals 13-12-39

3-pointers: Colleyer

Presentation: 4 10 11 14 — 39

Immaculate (0-1): 8 12 12  6 — 38

Boys Ice Hockey

Methuen 4, Concord-Carlisle 3

Concord-Carlisle (0-1-0): 1 1 1 0 — 3

Methuen (1-0-0): 2 1 0 1 — 4

Goals: Colby Scott 2, Aidan Hollingsworth, Ethan Schena

Saves: Zach Alfonzo 50

Central Catholic 2, Catholic Memorial 0

Central Catholic (1-0-0): 1 0 1 — 2

Catholic Memorial (0-1-0): 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Jake Doucette, Charlie LeCain

Saves: Michael Brothers 28

 

