Boys Basketball
PMA 55, Immaculate Heart 53
PMA (55): Lebron 25, Polanco 10, Barr 2, Vasquez 6, Colon 6, Li 2, Lena 4. Totals 20-10-55
3-pointers: Vasquez 2, Polanco, Lebron, Lena
Presentatio y (1-0): 7 13 20 15 — 55
Immaculate y: 10 15 15 13 — 53
Girls Basketball
PMA 39, Immaculate Heart 38
PMA (39): D’Agostino 2, E. Latino 4, Fabino 9, Colleyer 17, Rosario 0, Nguyen 0, Chong 4, Spaniol 3. Totals 13-12-39
3-pointers: Colleyer
Presentation: 4 10 11 14 — 39
Immaculate (0-1): 8 12 12 6 — 38
Boys Ice Hockey
Methuen 4, Concord-Carlisle 3
Concord-Carlisle (0-1-0): 1 1 1 0 — 3
Methuen (1-0-0): 2 1 0 1 — 4
Goals: Colby Scott 2, Aidan Hollingsworth, Ethan Schena
Saves: Zach Alfonzo 50
Central Catholic 2, Catholic Memorial 0
Central Catholic (1-0-0): 1 0 1 — 2
Catholic Memorial (0-1-0): 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Jake Doucette, Charlie LeCain
Saves: Michael Brothers 28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.