Boys Soccer
Andover 3, St. John’s Prep 2
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Goals: Zoah Silva-Landry, Anton Pace, Allen Ga
Saves: Joe Atwood 12
Andover (11-7-3): 1 1 1 — 3
St. John’s Prep (12-4-3): 1 1 0 — 2
Girls Soccer
Pentucket 1, North Reading 0
Division 3 North Quarterfinals
Goals: Mackenzie Currie
Saves: Ashlynne Reade 7
Pentucket (12-6-3): 0 0 1 — 1
North Reading (10-4-6): 0 0 0 — 0
Brookline 2, Central Catholic 0
Division 1 North quarterfinals
Saves: Kat DeSimone 11
Central Catholic (11-5-3): 0 0 — 0
Brookline (13-1-5): 1 1 — 2
Bradford Christian 4, CATS Academy 3
GIL Championship
Regulation goals: Claudia Lebron 2, Izzy Papanicolaou
Shootout goals: Lydia Swartzentruber, Casey Hunt, Claudia Lebron, Izzy Papanicolaou, Cece Shannon
Saves: Kira Baxter 2, Papanicolaou 1
Bradford Christian: 2 1 — 4
CATS Academy: 3 0 — 3
