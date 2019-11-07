Boys Soccer

Andover 3, St. John’s Prep 2

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Goals: Zoah Silva-Landry, Anton Pace, Allen Ga

Saves: Joe Atwood 12

Andover (11-7-3): 1 1 1 — 3

St. John’s Prep (12-4-3): 1 1 0 — 2

Girls Soccer

Pentucket 1, North Reading 0

Division 3 North Quarterfinals

Goals: Mackenzie Currie

Saves: Ashlynne Reade 7

Pentucket (12-6-3): 0 0 1 — 1

North Reading (10-4-6): 0 0 0 — 0

Brookline 2, Central Catholic 0

Division 1 North quarterfinals

Saves: Kat DeSimone 11

Central Catholic (11-5-3): 0 0 — 0

Brookline (13-1-5): 1 1 — 2

Bradford Christian 4, CATS Academy 3

GIL Championship

Regulation goals: Claudia Lebron 2, Izzy Papanicolaou

Shootout goals: Lydia Swartzentruber, Casey Hunt, Claudia Lebron, Izzy Papanicolaou, Cece Shannon

Saves: Kira Baxter 2, Papanicolaou 1

Bradford Christian: 2 1 — 4

CATS Academy: 3 0 — 3

