Saturday, Sept. 26

Boys Cross Country

Londonderry 26, Pinkerton 32

at Londonderry (3.1 miles)

Top Pinkerton finishers: 2. Luke Brennan 16:20, 3. Stephen Connelly 16:24, 5. Ethan Charles 16:56, 10. Jack Cameron 18:15

Records: Pinkerton 0-1, Londonderry 1-0

Girls Cross Country

Pinkerton 19, Londonderry 44

at Londonderry (3.1 miles)

Top finishers: 1. Gina Ruffo (P) 20:47.8; 2. Grace McDonough (L) 21:21.0, 3. Emma Plaza (P) 21:38.0; 4. Olivia Welch (P) 21:43.1, 5. Molly McGaffigan (P) 21:43.2; 6. Makena Alden (P) 21:50.6, 7. Contesa Silva (P) 21:51.5, 8. Isabele Groulx (P) 21:51.7

Records: Pinkerton 1-0, Londonderry 0-1

Boys Soccer

Sanborn 3, Pelham 1

Goals: S — Brady Ash 2, Ryan Doherty’ P — Alex Gagnon

Saves: S — Nate Talarico 7

Sanborn (1-2): 1 2 — 3

Pelham (0-2): 1 0 — 1

Londonderry 1, Pinkerton 0

Londonderry (2-0): 1 0 — 1

Pinkerton (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Girls Soccer

Londonderry 2, Pinkerton 1

Goals: Kayla Franks

Saves: Lindsay Blum 6

Londonderry: 0 2 — 2

Pinkerton (1-1): 0 1 — 1

Friday, Sept. 25

Field Hockey

Pelham 4, Sanborn 0

Goals: P — Madi Robito, Sydney Nutter 2, Sophia Ouellette

Saves: S — Emma Crowe 10; P — 9

Sanborn (2-1): 0 0 — 0

Pelham (1-1): 2 2 — 4

Golf

Timberlane sweeps

Team scores: Timberlane 203, Keene 220, Nashua South 229, Memorial 239

Timberlane leaders: Jack Pepin 36, Stephen Ramos 37, Zach Diamond 38

Girls Soccer

Timberlane 7, Salem 1

Goals: T — Sophia Keogh 4, Bella Keogh, Leah Morrier, Maggie O’Connor; S — Riley Devine

Saves: T — Arden Ferrari-Henry 2, Sam Fowler 2; S — Kendall Migliorini 6, Rachel Carr 4

Timberlane (2-0): 4 3 — 7

Salem (0-2): 1 0 — 1

Pelham 4, Sanborn 1

Goals: P — Ashlyn Walsh 2, Maddie Curran, Abby GatesSaves: P — Colleen Peters 1

Sanborn (0-2): 1 0 — 1

Pelham (1-1): 2 2 — 4

 

