Saturday, Sept. 26
Boys Cross Country
Londonderry 26, Pinkerton 32
at Londonderry (3.1 miles)
Top Pinkerton finishers: 2. Luke Brennan 16:20, 3. Stephen Connelly 16:24, 5. Ethan Charles 16:56, 10. Jack Cameron 18:15
Records: Pinkerton 0-1, Londonderry 1-0
Girls Cross Country
Pinkerton 19, Londonderry 44
at Londonderry (3.1 miles)
Top finishers: 1. Gina Ruffo (P) 20:47.8; 2. Grace McDonough (L) 21:21.0, 3. Emma Plaza (P) 21:38.0; 4. Olivia Welch (P) 21:43.1, 5. Molly McGaffigan (P) 21:43.2; 6. Makena Alden (P) 21:50.6, 7. Contesa Silva (P) 21:51.5, 8. Isabele Groulx (P) 21:51.7
Records: Pinkerton 1-0, Londonderry 0-1
Boys Soccer
Sanborn 3, Pelham 1
Goals: S — Brady Ash 2, Ryan Doherty’ P — Alex Gagnon
Saves: S — Nate Talarico 7
Sanborn (1-2): 1 2 — 3
Pelham (0-2): 1 0 — 1
Londonderry 1, Pinkerton 0
Londonderry (2-0): 1 0 — 1
Pinkerton (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Girls Soccer
Londonderry 2, Pinkerton 1
Goals: Kayla Franks
Saves: Lindsay Blum 6
Londonderry: 0 2 — 2
Pinkerton (1-1): 0 1 — 1
Friday, Sept. 25
Field Hockey
Pelham 4, Sanborn 0
Goals: P — Madi Robito, Sydney Nutter 2, Sophia Ouellette
Saves: S — Emma Crowe 10; P — 9
Sanborn (2-1): 0 0 — 0
Pelham (1-1): 2 2 — 4
Golf
Timberlane sweeps
Team scores: Timberlane 203, Keene 220, Nashua South 229, Memorial 239
Timberlane leaders: Jack Pepin 36, Stephen Ramos 37, Zach Diamond 38
Girls Soccer
Timberlane 7, Salem 1
Goals: T — Sophia Keogh 4, Bella Keogh, Leah Morrier, Maggie O’Connor; S — Riley Devine
Saves: T — Arden Ferrari-Henry 2, Sam Fowler 2; S — Kendall Migliorini 6, Rachel Carr 4
Timberlane (2-0): 4 3 — 7
Salem (0-2): 1 0 — 1
Pelham 4, Sanborn 1
Goals: P — Ashlyn Walsh 2, Maddie Curran, Abby GatesSaves: P — Colleen Peters 1
Sanborn (0-2): 1 0 — 1
Pelham (1-1): 2 2 — 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.