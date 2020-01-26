Girls Basketball
Deerfield Academy 45, Phillips 39
Andover (39): Brady 6, Marquis 0, Shkolnik 0, Harris 0, Buckley 8, Herndon 13, Nardone 3, Olsen 0, Hannon 0, McGrath 9. Totals 16-1-39
Deerfield Academy: 36 9 — 45
Phillips (6-6): 36 3 — 39
North Andover 37, Tewksbury 35
North Andover (37): Panos 4, Martin 6, H. Rogers 0, Connors 4, Fahey 0, Whipple 12, Ventre 0, Dadiego 0, Garcia 0, Robie 0, Mellody 6, J. Rogers 0, Flanagan 5. Totals 13-7-37
3-pointers: Connors, Whipple 3
Tewksbury: 9 11 6 9 — 35
North Andover (8-5): 8 12 11 6 — 37
Boys Ice Hockey
Shawsheen Valley 4, Methuen 2
Shawsheen Valley: 1 0 3 — 4
Methuen (5-6-1): 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Colby Scott, Aidan Hollingsworth
Saves: James Trussell 14
Methuen 5, Wayland 3
Methuen (4-5-1): 0 5 0 — 5
Wayland: 1 0 2 — 3
Goals: Ethan Schena 3, Colby Scott 2, Aidan Hollingsworth
Saves: Jake Becker 28
Concord 4, Salem 2
Concord (11-0): 1 2 1 — 4
Salem (7-2-3): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Deckland Burke, Anthony Survillas
Saves: Spencer Deane 24
Boys Indoor Track
MSTCA Coaches Invitational
Top-6 area placers:
55 dash: 1. Jerimil German (Lawrence) 6.47; 55 hurdles: 1. Jordany Volquez (Law) 7.68; 300: 6. Evan Mills (Central Catholic) 36.07; 600: 5. Hayden Makarow (Haverhill) 1:24.26, 6. Matt Chicko (North Andover) 1:24.30; 1,000: 6. James Pothier (CC) 2:35.50; HJ: 3. Michael Makiej (Andover) 6-4, 6. Jack Drake (And) 6-2; LJ: 5. Evan Mills (CC) 20-11.5; 4x200: 3. Methuen 1:31.77, 6. North Andover 1:32.68; 4x800: 3. North Andover 8:12.74
Pinkerton takes first
Top team scores plus locals (14 teams scored): 1. Pinkerton 54.50, Windham 38, 3. Nashua North 37.50, 4. Merrimack 36; Also: 9. Timberlane 13
Top-6 area finishers:
55 meter dash: 1. Ben Fleming (Pinkerton) 6.72, 4. Braeden Manti (Windham) 6.86, 5. Ryan Dane (Pink) 6.88; 300: 2. Ryan McClure (Timberlane) 39.29, 5. Vernon MacPhee (Pink) 39.60; 1,500: 2. Zach Plaza (Pink) 4:12.60, 3. Trey Rai (Wind) 4:14.24; 3,000: 2. Stephen Connelly (Pink) 9:12.07, 4. Luke Brennan (Pink) 9:13.04, 5. Nolan Preble (Pink) 9:29.79; 55 hurdles: 1. Conor Seleney (Pink) 7.76, 3. Alesandro Jacobellis (Wind) 8.26; 4x160: 1. Windham (Andrew Abirached, Manti, Jacobellis, Curtis Shattuck) 1:19.38, 3. Timberlane 1:21.12; 4x400: 2. Pinkerton 3:44.01, 3. Windham 3:44.31; HJ: 3. Nick Tagalakis (Pink) 5-10, 4. Jacob Spezzaferri (Pink) 5-6; LJ: 3. Nick Tagalakis (Pink) 20-3.25, 5. Shattuck (Wind) 19-11.25; SP: 2. Andrew Abirached (Wind) 44-5.25, 4. George Nigro (Pink) 39-7.25
Girls Indoor Track
Astros take second
Top team scores plus locals: 1. Portsmouth 51, 2. Pinkerton 50, 3. Nashua North 32, 4. Manchester Central 28; Also: 9. Windham 12, 13. Timberlane 2
Top area finishers:
600: 2. Mariesa Preble (Pinkerton) 3:11.07, 4. Abby Hughes (Windham) 3:14.43; 3,000: 1. Meghan Cross (Pink) 10:58.97, 4. Molly McGaffigan (Pink) 11:46.10; 55 hurdles: 5. Shawna Ruth (Timberlane) 9.98; 4x160: 4. Pinkerton 1:30.98, 5. Windham 1:31.67; 4x400: 2. Pinkerton 4:30.98, 5. Windham 4:34.05; HJ: 1. Emily Lesburt (Pink) 5-4, 6. Hannah Monahan (Wind) 4-10; LJ: 6. Marisa Douglas (Pink) 15-8; SP: 3. Briana Danis (Pink) 33-0.5, 4. Adrianna Buccieri (Pink) 32-4
MSTCA Coaches Invitational
Top-six area placers:
55 hurdles: 2. Jodi Parrott (Andover) 8.54, 3. Katharine Duren (Central Catholic) 8.56; 2-Mile: 4. Kelsey Seamans (CC) 11:46.44, 5. Finleigh Simonds (Hav) 11:46.97; 600: 4. Kaleigh Lane (CC) 1:39.37; Mile: 6. Molly Kiley (And) 5:18.72; SP: 4. Emily DeMinico (CC) 35-9; HJ: 1. Sarah Lavery (North Andover) 5-6, 5. Angela McNeeley (And) 5-0, 6. Alessa Antonelli (NA) 5-0; 4x200: 5. Central Catholic 1:48.69; 4x400: 6. Central Catholic 4:08.65
