Boys Basketball

Phillips 80, Suffield 73 (OT)

Phillips (80): Johnson 30, Momah 21, Dinkins 6, Meyers 12, Thomas 2, Kumler 9

3-pointers: Johnson 3, Momah, Meyers 4, Kumler

Phillips (1-0): 34 32 14 — 80

Suffield Academy (0-1): 41 25  7 — 73

Lawrence 82, Lowell Catholic 73

Lawrence (83): Diaz 3, Estrada 10, Moscat 0, Melendez 9, Herrera 14, Goris 14, Pabon 3, Castro 6, Tejeda 10, Zorrilla 13. Totals 31-9-82

3-pointers: Diaz, Melendez, Herrera 4, Goris 2, Castro 2, Tejeda

Lowell Catholic (0-1): 15 16 22 20 — 73

Lawrence (2-1): 20 21 23 18 — 82

Minuteman 64, Fellowship Christian 13

Fellowship (13): Parker 5, B. Adkins 2, Robichaud 1, Dyer 2, Callahan 3

3-pointers: Parker, Callahan

Minuteman: 17 22 14 11 — 64

Fellowship (0-3):  4  3  0  6 — 13

Methuen 63, Tewksbury 60 (OT)

Methuen (63): Garcia 13, Allen 13, Osias 2, Urena 3, Crowe 20, Lussier 8, Santana 4, Vasquez 0. Totals 20-8-63

3-pointers: Garcia 3, Allen, Crowe 6

Methuen (1-1): 20  6 15 12 10 — 63

Tewksbury (0-2): 18 11 13 11  7 — 60

Girls Basketball

Whittier 61, Innovation Academy 42

Whittier (61): Talley 11, Efosa 22, Krafton 13, Meekins 0, McGrath 3, M. Dawkins 7, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bulis 6, Terroux 0, Cintron 0.

3-pointers: Efosa 2, Talley

Innovation Academy: 10  3 12 17 — 42

Whittier (1-0): 12 16 17 16 — 61

Manchester Central 52, Pinkerton 47

Pinkerton (47): C. Ames 7, S. Franks 4, Riccio 0, Alli Ingalls 8, Landry 0, DiMauro 5, Frost 0, Avah Ingalls 13, Packowski 4, Melton 0, Jesse Ames 6, Kayla Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0

3-pointers: Alli Ingalls

Manchester Central:15 10  9 18 — 52

Pinkerton (0-1):  4 13 19 11 — 47

Lawrence 42, Triton 26

Lawrence (42): Batistine 16, Betances 20, Molina 2, Fuentes 8

3-pointers: Batistine 3, Betances

Lawrence (2-0): 10 12 10 10 — 42

Triton (1-2):  3  5  9  9 — 26

Tewksbury 49, Methuen 26

Methuen (26): B. Tardugno 4, Henrick 2, Keaney 0, S. Tardugno 7, Melia 0, Barron 9, Vasquez 2, Morales 0, DeLap 0, Donovan 2

3-pointers: S. Tardugno

Tewksbury: 15 10 14 10 — 49

Methuen (0-2):  4  4  8 10 — 26

Minuteman 38, Fellowship Christian 20

Fellowship (20): Mills 12, Taboucheroni 6, Campo 2

3-pointers: Taboucheroni 2

Minuteman (2-0): 14 8 8 8 — 38

Fellowship Christian (1-3):  6 2 6 6 — 20

Girls Gymnastics

Central takes first

Team scores: Central Catholic 131.55, Lowell 123.6, Tewksbury 123.55

Central top-3 placers vs. Lowell:

Vault: 1. Deidre Donovan 8.85, 2. Meagan Kelly 8.8, 3. Regina Dieli 8.5; Bars: 2. Kelly 8.5, 3. Deidre Donovan 7.3; Beam: 1(t). Kelly 8.3, 1(t). Donovan 8.3, 3. Megan Silk 8.2; Floor: 1. Donovan 8.9, 2. Dieli 8.8, 3. Anna Mclarney 8.6; All-around: 2. Donovan 33.35, 3. Kelly 32.95

Central top-3 placers vs. Tewksbury:

Vault: 2. Deidre Donovan 8.85, 3. Meagan Kelly 8.8; Bars: 1. Kelly 8.5, 3. Deidre Donovan 7.3; Beam: 3(t). Kelly 8.3, 3(t). Donovan 8.3, 3. Megan Silk 8.2; Floor: 2. Donovan 8.9; All-around: 2. Donovan 33.35, 3. Kelly 32.95

Boys Ice Hockey

Hingham 6, Andover 4

Andover (0-2): 2 0 2 — 4

Hingham (1-0): 2 3 1 — 6

Goals: Steve Ingram 2, Michael Feeney, Evan Arpin

Saves: Jake Brezner 24

 

