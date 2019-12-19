Boys Basketball
Phillips 80, Suffield 73 (OT)
Phillips (80): Johnson 30, Momah 21, Dinkins 6, Meyers 12, Thomas 2, Kumler 9
3-pointers: Johnson 3, Momah, Meyers 4, Kumler
Phillips (1-0): 34 32 14 — 80
Suffield Academy (0-1): 41 25 7 — 73
Lawrence 82, Lowell Catholic 73
Lawrence (83): Diaz 3, Estrada 10, Moscat 0, Melendez 9, Herrera 14, Goris 14, Pabon 3, Castro 6, Tejeda 10, Zorrilla 13. Totals 31-9-82
3-pointers: Diaz, Melendez, Herrera 4, Goris 2, Castro 2, Tejeda
Lowell Catholic (0-1): 15 16 22 20 — 73
Lawrence (2-1): 20 21 23 18 — 82
Minuteman 64, Fellowship Christian 13
Fellowship (13): Parker 5, B. Adkins 2, Robichaud 1, Dyer 2, Callahan 3
3-pointers: Parker, Callahan
Minuteman: 17 22 14 11 — 64
Fellowship (0-3): 4 3 0 6 — 13
Methuen 63, Tewksbury 60 (OT)
Methuen (63): Garcia 13, Allen 13, Osias 2, Urena 3, Crowe 20, Lussier 8, Santana 4, Vasquez 0. Totals 20-8-63
3-pointers: Garcia 3, Allen, Crowe 6
Methuen (1-1): 20 6 15 12 10 — 63
Tewksbury (0-2): 18 11 13 11 7 — 60
Girls Basketball
Whittier 61, Innovation Academy 42
Whittier (61): Talley 11, Efosa 22, Krafton 13, Meekins 0, McGrath 3, M. Dawkins 7, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bulis 6, Terroux 0, Cintron 0.
3-pointers: Efosa 2, Talley
Innovation Academy: 10 3 12 17 — 42
Whittier (1-0): 12 16 17 16 — 61
Manchester Central 52, Pinkerton 47
Pinkerton (47): C. Ames 7, S. Franks 4, Riccio 0, Alli Ingalls 8, Landry 0, DiMauro 5, Frost 0, Avah Ingalls 13, Packowski 4, Melton 0, Jesse Ames 6, Kayla Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0
3-pointers: Alli Ingalls
Manchester Central:15 10 9 18 — 52
Pinkerton (0-1): 4 13 19 11 — 47
Lawrence 42, Triton 26
Lawrence (42): Batistine 16, Betances 20, Molina 2, Fuentes 8
3-pointers: Batistine 3, Betances
Lawrence (2-0): 10 12 10 10 — 42
Triton (1-2): 3 5 9 9 — 26
Tewksbury 49, Methuen 26
Methuen (26): B. Tardugno 4, Henrick 2, Keaney 0, S. Tardugno 7, Melia 0, Barron 9, Vasquez 2, Morales 0, DeLap 0, Donovan 2
3-pointers: S. Tardugno
Tewksbury: 15 10 14 10 — 49
Methuen (0-2): 4 4 8 10 — 26
Minuteman 38, Fellowship Christian 20
Fellowship (20): Mills 12, Taboucheroni 6, Campo 2
3-pointers: Taboucheroni 2
Minuteman (2-0): 14 8 8 8 — 38
Fellowship Christian (1-3): 6 2 6 6 — 20
Girls Gymnastics
Central takes first
Team scores: Central Catholic 131.55, Lowell 123.6, Tewksbury 123.55
Central top-3 placers vs. Lowell:
Vault: 1. Deidre Donovan 8.85, 2. Meagan Kelly 8.8, 3. Regina Dieli 8.5; Bars: 2. Kelly 8.5, 3. Deidre Donovan 7.3; Beam: 1(t). Kelly 8.3, 1(t). Donovan 8.3, 3. Megan Silk 8.2; Floor: 1. Donovan 8.9, 2. Dieli 8.8, 3. Anna Mclarney 8.6; All-around: 2. Donovan 33.35, 3. Kelly 32.95
Central top-3 placers vs. Tewksbury:
Vault: 2. Deidre Donovan 8.85, 3. Meagan Kelly 8.8; Bars: 1. Kelly 8.5, 3. Deidre Donovan 7.3; Beam: 3(t). Kelly 8.3, 3(t). Donovan 8.3, 3. Megan Silk 8.2; Floor: 2. Donovan 8.9; All-around: 2. Donovan 33.35, 3. Kelly 32.95
Boys Ice Hockey
Hingham 6, Andover 4
Andover (0-2): 2 0 2 — 4
Hingham (1-0): 2 3 1 — 6
Goals: Steve Ingram 2, Michael Feeney, Evan Arpin
Saves: Jake Brezner 24
