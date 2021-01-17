Girls Gymnastics
Andover 135.65, Central Catholic 135.55
Placers:
Vault: 1. Veralie Perrier (CC) 9.1, 2. Gabby Bresnick (A) 9.0, 3t. Riley Salerno (CC) 8.7, 3t. Amanda Kim (A) 8.7; Bars: 1. Julia Turrisi (CC) 8.7, 2. Molly Foster (A) 8.55, 3. Bresnick (A) 8.5; Beam: 1. Deirdre Donovan (CC) 9.1, 2. Julia Turrisi (CC) 8.9, 2. Veralie Perrier (CC) 8.9; Floor: 1. Donovan (CC) 9.05, 2. Bresnick (A) 9.0, 3. Foster (A) 8.85; All-around: 1. Bresnick (A) 35.3, 2. Veralie Perrier (CC) 34.55, 3. Foster (A) 33.3
Records: Andover 1-0, Central Catholic 0-1
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket 5, Rockport 2
Pentucket (3-1): 2 0 3 — 5
Rockport (0-3): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Richie Hardy 2, Jack Nottingham, Cam Smith, Noah Parmenter
Assists: Nick Kutcher 2, Hardy
Saves: Ben Guertin 28
