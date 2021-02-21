Boys Ice Hockey
Chelmsford 3, Andover 2
Chelmsford (4-2-1): 2 1 0 — 3
Andover (1-5-1): 1 1 0 — 2
MVC Cup D2 Championship
Goals: A — Steve Ingram, Ryan O’Sullivan
Saves: A — Jake Brezner 10, JJ Quill 15
Girls Ice Hockey
Billerica 3, Andover 2
Andover (7-4): 1 0 1 — 2
Billerica (9-1): 1 1 1 — 3
MVC Cup Division 1 Championship
Goals: A — Jacqui Haney, Kalli Archambault; B — Julia Williams, Samantha Fantasia, Brenna Murray
Assists: A — Lauren Adams, Amy Pinky, Eliza O’Sullivan; B — Giovanna Gulinello, Remore Serra
Saves: A — Lillian Jagger 19; B — Mia Gonsalves 33
