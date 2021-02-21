Boys Ice Hockey

Chelmsford 3, Andover 2

Chelmsford (4-2-1): 2 1 0 — 3

Andover (1-5-1): 1 1 0 — 2

MVC Cup D2 Championship

Goals: A — Steve Ingram, Ryan O’Sullivan

Saves: A — Jake Brezner 10, JJ Quill 15

Girls Ice Hockey

Billerica 3, Andover 2

Andover (7-4): 1 0 1 — 2

Billerica (9-1): 1 1 1 — 3

MVC Cup Division 1 Championship

Goals: A — Jacqui Haney, Kalli Archambault; B — Julia Williams, Samantha Fantasia, Brenna Murray

Assists: A — Lauren Adams, Amy Pinky, Eliza O’Sullivan; B — Giovanna Gulinello, Remore Serra

Saves: A — Lillian Jagger 19; B — Mia Gonsalves 33

