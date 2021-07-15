HAVERHILL — The North Shore Baseball League had better take notice.
The Kingston Night Owls are starting to round into top form.
The Night Owls (10-5), who have won four straight NSBL titles and six of the last seven, won their fourth straight game Thursday evening by rolling by the Manchester Marlins, 11-3, at Haverhill Stadium. The Marlins fell to 9-5.
“We have a lot of quality players and they’re starting to put it all together,” said head coach Paul Sartori.
On this night, three players from Haverhill — Nick Comei, Kyle O’Neill and Brett Blackwell — paved the way.
The Marlins actually led 2-1 after the first inning, but the Night Owls turned the tide for good by scoring seven times in the second inning to take a commanding 8-2 lead. Comei, O’Neill and Blackwell all had RBIs in the frame.
Comei went 2 for 4 while O’Neill was 2 for 2 with four RBIs. In addition, as the stalwart left side of the infield, they were outstanding defensively.
Comei threw out a runner at home from shortstop while O’Neill made several fine plays in the hole from third base.
Blackwell, meanwhile, continued his hot hitting by driving in three runs.
“He (Blackwell) has always been a terrific defensive player but he’s really in a groove hitting,” said Sartori. “We put him third in the order and he’s responded.”
Leadoff batter Andrew Thibault, meanwhile, remains a sparkplug. He led off with a double for the third straight game and was on base four times.
Evan Penney started on the mound for the Night Owls and went two innings before Sean Callahan came on to pitch four innings, giving up just one earned run.
The Night Owls return to action Friday at Swampscott.
