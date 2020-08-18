We talked to a few locals who have ties to baseball at the local, college or professional level and asked them about the "controversy" in which Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. blasted a 3-and-0 pitch for a grand slam while his team was ahead 10-3.
Some people have talked about baseball's unwritten rule of "showing up" your opponent.
Here are the comments:
Ex-Merrimack star pitcher Ryan O'Rourke, who spent three season in the MLB:
"3-and-0 is a count in the game of baseball for a reason. If you don’t want him to hit a home run then throw a better pitch. I always would check advance stats of percentage of swings on 3-and-0 counts. Some guys love to swing there and if you do your research you’ll find out what batters you can get away with grooving one."
Show Baseball director Steve Lomasney, who played 12 years in minors:
"It should never happen. There are unwritten rules in baseball whether you are in Little League or Major League Baseball. Respect! That’s a selfish approach, swinging on 3-and-0 up that much late in the game, and no respect for your peers. If it’s a 2-and-0 count and Tatis hits a grand slam, we're not talking about it today. My opinion, in that situation, you can't swing at 3-and-0."
Long-time Andover Legion coach Joe Iarrobino:
"I’ve been at it a long time. In most circumstances, my players are taking on a 3-and-0 pitch. They know that they must get the hit, or take sign on 2-and-0, 3-and-1, and 3-and-0. It all depends on the situation, score, and how much the game means in the standings.
"Winning 10-3 in the 8th inning, bases-loaded? For me, you take. If your losing, you're probably taking. Most umpires, by that time, have opened up the strike zone. Overall, you never want to embarrass your opponent."
