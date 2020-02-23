Emily Downer, Juliana Porto and Central Catholic know what it’s like to play at the TD Garden.
They’ve seen the banners hanging in the rafters, and have heard the squeak of their sneakers as they’ve cut off screens on the Garden parquet. After advancing to the state semifinals in each of the last two years, they’ve had the “experience of a lifetime” of playing there twice now.
Unfortunately, the home of the Celtics is also a home of heartbreak for the Raiders.
Each of the last two years they’ve lost in the state semis to perennial power Braintree.
Last winter, they had a 13-point lead with just over three minutes left before the Wamps pulled off the miracle comeback.
But if there’s anything that has defined the Raiders’ dominance over the past three years, it’s been the program’s ability to move forward and focus on what’s next.
“We all just know how much hard work it takes to get (to the TD Garden),” said the co-captain Downer, who is averaging a team-high 12.5 points per game. “We all have that drive to make it one step further. We have that hunger. And I think we have all of the tools to make another long run.”
And that run will start at home on Tuesday against Beverly (7 p.m.), as Central (17-3) earned the No. 3 seed in the Division 1 North bracket. Beverly (11-9), the No. 14 seed, is led by guard Hailey Anderson, a 1,000-point scorer who at last check was averaging an even 15.0 ppg.
The Raiders, who are two-time defending champs of the North Sectional, know how tough every game will be.
“We’re not really defending anything because nobody is going to take away what we’ve done,” said Central coach Casey Grange. “I think the North is going to be pretty competitive. I don’t necessarily think that there’s a favorite of the group.
“But I think we just need to continue with what we’ve done in the regular season. Whatever game is that day is the most important game of the season. It doesn’t matter who you play, you have to stay in the moment.”
With that mindset, Central has ascended to one of the state’s top teams over the past few years. Besides the back-to-back North titles, the Raiders have also run off three consecutive undefeated seasons in the MVC and have a 44-game winning streak in the league.
“I think it’s a huge testament to us showing up every night,” said Grange. “It definitely speaks to the mental toughness of our players.”
A win over Beverly could set up a potential second-round matchup with Andover, a team the Raiders have already beat twice this season. Then, if the seeding holds, in the North semis they could see a Chelmsford team they beat by 23 earlier in the season.
But rest assured that right now, no one on that Raider roster is looking any further than Tuesday night.
“I feel like, whenever you have a Central Catholic jersey on your back there’s some added pressure,” said Downer. “But I think that Coach Grange, the past few years she’s always instilled that mindset of not looking ahead and focusing on what’s in front of you.
“We can’t get too excited about what’s to come.”
A state championship would certainly add further validation to a program that’s nearly done it all over the past three years.
“If we were to win a state title, I don’t think I could put it into words,” said Downer. “I would have never felt anything that rewarding in my life.”
BRIDGEWATER ON THE MEND
Star Central Catholic point guard Nadeshka Bridgewater is still recovering from a broken right hand she suffered a couple of weeks ago.
The returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star was averaging 11.8 ppg and is arguably the top defender in the state.
She has missed the last three games with the injury. The Raiders have gone 1-2 over that stretch, but the losses were to the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams in the state (Cathedral and Bridgewater-Raynham) by just a combined 10 points.
Bridgewater, who has committed to Merrimack, will not be back for Tuesday’s North Sectional opener against Beverly. Coach Casey Grange lists her as “day to day.”
“There’s a chance she could be back if we win a few games,” said Grange.
Still, while it definitely hurts to not have your Division 1 player in the lineup, the Raiders have been pleased with the way they’ve played against some of the state’s top teams with Bridgewater watching from the bench.
Even with Bridgewater sidelined, the Raiders still have plenty of big-game experience with Downer, juniors Adrianna Niles (10.0 ppg) and Claudia Porto (5.2 ppg) and sophomore Claire Finney (8.8 ppg).
“Everyone on the team has stepped up in their own way,” said Downer. “I think, even though it was a couple tough losses, it showed how strong of a team we are and how much we can overcome adversity.”
FAB FIVE
1. Pentucket 21-2
2. Central Catholic 17-3
3. Whittier 16-4
4. Salem 15-5
5. Andover 16-4
Honorable Mention: Pinkerton (12-7), Pelham (11-8)
*Only MIAA and NHIAA teams are eligible for Fab Five.
