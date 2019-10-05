Londonderry flexes muscle in big win over Windham

WINDHAM — First-year Windham coach Jack Byrne and his staff knew the immense challenge they would face Saturday afternoon.
Londonderry, the top-ranked team in New Hampshire, has left no prisoners this fall.
The Lancers drove into Windham having outscored opponents 188-63 in four games. For those math wizes out there, that’s a staggering 47 points being averaged per contest by the offense.
So, while Byrne wasn’t exactly expecting the 49-3 loss his team suffered, he had an idea that some sort of similar outcome was probably coming. That’s why he looked at Saturday as much more than just a football game.
“We used this game as an opportunity to really build our culture,” said Byrne, whose team fell to 2-3. “As tough as that sounds in a big loss, we knew that (Londonderry) was going to play really well, we knew that they were good. And we went in really with the focus of taking care of each other first.
“We really figured that this would be a good week to focus on the big picture, and to let go of some of the scoreboard stuff and the stats.”
Londonderry (5-0) looks like a team on a mission.
On its first offensive play, quarterback Jake McEachern hit Cole Keegan on a 67-yard post. Three plays later, McEachern kept it himself for a 3-yard touchdown. On their next offensive series he hit Tyler Kayo on a 9-yard strike to make it 14-0 after a quarter.
Star senior back Jeff Wiedenfeld plunged in on a 1-yard run early in the second, then after a Windham fumble McEachern hit Alex Tsetsilas on a 25-yard pass followed by a 21-yard fade to Keegan for another score.
Windham’s lone points came on a 23-yard field goal from Adam Burke that made it 28-3.
But McEachern hit Tsetsilas for a 14-yard touchdown strike to make it 35-3 at halftime, then after the break the Lancers drove right down and scored on McEachern’s second TD run of the game.
The Londonderry reserves finished up the game as a running clock ticked away.
“I was a little surprised,” said Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon on the final score. “I’ve talked about (Windham) all week, they’re really good defensively and they just gave us some favorable looks at times and we just took advantage of it.”
McEachern finished 12 of 16 through the air for 241 yards and three touchdowns and added another 73 yards and two scores on the ground to finish his impressive day.
“He’s been phenomenal,” said Lauzon.
Riley Desmarais led Windham on the ground with 40 yards on 11 carries. The Jaguars were only able to muster 143 total yards of offense.
“(Byrne’s) going to do a good job at Windham,” said Lauzon. “Just changing the culture of things, so we caught them at the right time.”
Windham hosts Salem Saturday at 1:30 p.m., while Londonderry will start preparing for what will most certainly be the game of the week in NH on Friday when the Lancers travel to fellow undefeated Bedford — which has similarly won by an average of 28.8 points per game.
“We’re feeling good,” said McEachern. “But we’ve got another big game next week and we have to focus on that now.”
Londonderry 49, Windham 3
Londonderry (5-0): 14 21 14 0 — 49
Windham (2-3): 0 3 0 0 — 3
First Quarter
L — Jake McEachern 3 run (Zach Fawcett kick), 9:17
L — Tyler Kayo 9 pass from McEachern (Fawcett kick), 3:32
Second Quarter
L — Jeff Wiedenfeld 1 run (Fawcett kick), 11:23
L — Cole Keegan 21 pass from McEachern (Fawcett kick), 9:32
W — Adam Burke 23 field goal, 3:19
L — Alex Tsetsilas 14 pass from McEachern (Fawcett kick), :22
Third Quarter
L — McEachern 5 run (Fawcett kick), 9:30
L — Dylan McEachern 19 run (Fawcett kick), :05
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: LONDONDERRY (28-208): Jake McEachern 6-72, Jeff Wiedenfeld 13-56,Dylan McEachern 5-56, Robbie Derhak 2-11, Tyler Kayo 1-7, Riley Boles 1-6; WINDHAM (38-94): Riley Desmarais 11-40, Rocky Heres 12-33, CJ Giardino 7-9, Bobby Dicicco 6-7, Stephen Mague 2-5
PASSING: L — J. McEachern 12-16-0, 241; W — Heres 5-10-1, 49
RECEIVING: L — Cole Keegan 5-129, Alex Tsetsilas 4-73, Kayo 2-26, Eric Raza 1-13; W — Cole Peterson 2-22, Dicicco 2-17, Desmarais 1-10
