DURHAM — Londonderry quarterback Jake McEachern kept his helmet on as his teammates celebrated around him on the University of New Hampshire’s Wildcat Stadium turf Sunday night.
He didn’t want the moment to end.
All season, the senior signal-caller has torn up opposing defenses as a deadly, dual-threat weapon out of the backfield.
The harsh weather hounding UNH’s campus took away his arm, but McEachern used his legs to rush for 107 yards and two touchdowns to help Londonderry beat Exeter, 21-10, in the Division 1 state championship last night.
The undefeated and top-ranked Lancers (12-0) were juggernauts all year.
Now they have the hardware to prove it.
“We’ve been working for this for a really long time,” said an emotional McEachern. “This is such a dream come true. It means so much to all of us.”
Londonderry’s last state title came in 1998.
Since then, the perennially strong Exeter program had appeared in 13 title games.
And last night’s weather worked right into the run-heavy Blue Hawks’ favor if they were going to pull the upset.
Long Exeter drives limited Londonderry to just three possession through the first three quarters, and the Blue Hawks took a 10-7 lead with 10:26 left on a Jaedon Cliche 2-yard TD.
But Londonderry responded with a long drive that ended with McEachern’s second 1-yard TD run with 7:09 left. Then, on the ensuing kickoff, an Exeter fumble was recovered by the Lancers. Tyler Kayo barreled in from 2 yards to make it 21-10 with 2:41 left, and that was more than enough.
“They came in as a talented group, and we knew that,” said coach Jimmy Lauzon.
“But it’s hard to accomplish anything unless talent meets hard work, and they were able to put those two things together.”
Londonderry 21, Exeter 10
Division 1 State Title Game
Exeter (10-2): 3 0 0 7 — 10
Londonderry (12-0): 0 7 0 14 — 21
First Quarter
E — Nolan Elmore 26 field goal, 4:44
Second Quarter
L — Jake McEachern 1 run (Zach Fawcett kick), :52
Fourth Quarter
E — Jaedon Cliche 2 run (Elmore kick), 10:26
L — McEachern 1 run (Fawcett kick), 7:09
L — Tyler Kayo 2 run (Fawcett kick), 2:41
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: LONDONDERRY (45-234): Jake McEachern 19-107, Jeff Wiedenfeld 18-98, Cole Keegan 3-21, Tyler Kayo 4-8, Alex Tsetsilas 1-0; EXETER (40-163): Derek Edmiston 14-45, Spencer Clark 11-43, Ryan Grijalva 7-41, Jaedon Cliche 8-34
PASSING: L — McEachern 3-4-0, 27; E — Grijalva 3-6-2, 39
RECEIVING: L — Tsetsilas 1-17, Keegan 1-6, Kayo 1-4; E — Edmiston 1-18, Cliche 1-12, Nathan MacDonald 1-9
