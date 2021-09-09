Long road trip: Central should win matchup in Springfield

Now, the real work begins.
After breezing through last week’s opening round of New Hampshire games with a perfect 5-0 record, we’re faced with the first week of games in Massachusetts. It’s always a tough task, especially since games pit teams from different conferences.
Of special interest this week is Friday’s clash in Springfield between highly regarded Central Catholic and Springfield Central. Central Catholic was clearly among the top three teams in Division 1 last year and Springfield has been a power in Division 2.
I seriously doubt that the Raiders will be able to run the ball against Springfield. But the combination of quarterback Ayden Pereira and receiver Preston Zinter should be just enough to make a very long bus ride more than worthwhile.
Even though it’s an opener, the game should reveal a lot not only about both teams but about the strength of the Merrimack Valley Conference which, at least on paper, looks impressive with the top teams but questionable on the lower tier.
Prediction: Central Catholic 34, Springfield Central 30
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lawrence (0-0) at Burlington (0-0): The Lancers should be exciting to watch. We will have to see how their young team from Fall 2 has grown.
Prediction: Burlington 27, Lawrence 20
Pentucket (0-0) at Austin Prep (0-0): Mistakes could prove costly for Pentucket. Prediction: Austin Prep 21, Pentucket 13
North Andover (0-0) at Lincoln-Sudbury (0-0): If this was a home game, I’d picks the Knights. Prediction: Lincoln-Sudbury 24, North Andover 20
Shrewsbury (0-0) at Andover (0-0): If the Warriors keep their skill players healthy and develop their offensive line they’ll be tough to beat.
Prediction: Andover 34, Shrewsbury 20
Methuen (0-0) at Lynn English (0-0): English is usually blessed with speed, but Methuen has some impressive skill players and could be an MVC surprise.
Prediction: Methuen 26, Lynn English 20
Wakefield (0-0) at Gr. Lawrence (0-0): It usually takes the Reggies awhile to gain some momentum.
Prediction: Wakefield 25, Gr. Lawrence 20
Medford (0-0) at Whittier (0-0): How will the Wildcats respond to their first-ever evening home game? This is just a guess.
Prediction: Whittier 20, Medford 19
Keene (0-1) at Pinkerton (1-0): There’s no way Keene can win at Pinkerton.
Prediction: Pinkerton 34, Keene 13
Timberlane (1-0) at Kennett (0-1): The Owls should roll again.
Prediction: Timberlane 34, Kennett 7
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Haverhill (0-0) at Beverly (0-0): Experience wins out.
Prediction: Beverly 21, Haverhill 14
St. Thomas (0-1) at Sanborn (0-1): Another Sanborn game goes down to the wire.
Prediction: St. Thomas 23, Sanborn 20
Salem (1-0) at Bishop Guertin (1-0): Guertin is improved so the Blue Devils had better fortify their defense.
Prediction: Salem 37, Bishop Guertin 23
Season record: 5-0
