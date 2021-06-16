One is an ace pitcher who chose his Division 1 college baseball destination last summer.
Another doubles as a slugging No. 3 hitting outfield and go-to pitcher, who is headed to Boston’s up-and-coming college baseball power.
The third is a speedy leadoff hitter known for his stellar defense at shortstop.
Together, Brendan Holland, Brett Dunham and Derek Finn have North Andover baseball dreaming of another state championship.
The trio — who have played together since the sixth grade — were all starters on the Scarlet Knights’ 2019 Super 8 championship squad. Now, after losing 2020 to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re dreaming of another title run as the state tourney returns to Massachusetts for the first time since the 2019-20 winter season.
“My goal is to win a state championship,” said Holland, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star pitcher in 2019. “I want to win every game I pitch. I don’t really care how it gets done, I’m just striving for a title run to happen.”
North Andover finished the regular season 12-2, ranked No. 6 in the Boston Globe poll. The Scarlet Knights have avenged both of their losses, beating Lowell and Andover in rematches.
Leading the way is the trio who first joined forces as 12-year-olds with the AAU Hurricanes.
“I definitely think we motivate each other,” said Dunham, a Northeastern University baseball recruit. “When you’ve been playing with the same guys for such a long time, there begins to be some friendly competition. We all want to do better than the other guys and that is a huge part of making each other better and the team better.”
Added Finn: “Playing with Brett and Brendan makes me work harder every day. Even though the three of us have different roles on the team, we are always competing to be the best at our positions, and that level of competition has helped each of us become better baseball players.”
THE SLUGGER/PITCHER
Dunham is the No. 3 hitter and driving force for North Andover’s offense. He’s hitting .366 (15 for 41) with 17 RBIs and 12 runs scored. He had at least two hits and two RBIs in six different games. That after he hit .325 for the 2019 state champs.
As a pitcher, he’s 2-0 with wins over Chelmsford and Dracut and, when he’s not pitching, he plays left field.
“It feels amazing to be back on the field,” he said. “We opened up at Methuen, and as I was walking onto the mound I couldn’t help but smile under my mask. We knew this was a special group of guys and that we had a great load of talent. I’m happy how well we have meshed together.”
THE ACE
Holland holds the distinction of being the only returning player from the 2019 Eagle-Tribune All-Star baseball team. As a sophomore, he went 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA for the state champions.
This spring, Holland has again gone 5-0. He struck out 12 and allowed just four hits in a shutout of Central Catholic and allowed two hits and struck out eight in a shutout of Lowell in the Knights’ regular season finale. He also came on in relief against Methuen and threw five shutout innings with eight strikeouts.
“I have been used both as a starter and as a closer,” said Holland. “When coach (Todd) Dulin needs me to pitch, I’m always ready to go out and perform. Whenever I am on the bench, I’m always talking up my teammates in the field and getting others on the bench to keep a positive energy. We have great talent and I believe we can make a run deep in the playoffs if things go smoothly.”
THE LEADOFF MAN
Setting the table for the North Andover offense is Finn, who was moved into the leadoff spot in the fifth game of the season.
Finn is hitting .292 with 12 runs and nine RBIs. He has scored two or more runs in four different games and has twice driven in two runs. He is the Knights’ starting shortstop this season after playing second base for the 2019 team.
He will next attend UMass Amherst, where he plans to play club baseball.
“It’s my job to put us in the best position to win every game,” said Finn. “I’m always there to remind them to keep their head up. A state championship is our goal every year, no matter what.”
Terrific Trio
North Andover’s three captains are all playing a key role for the 12-2 Scarlet Knights.
Brett Dunham, OF/P — .366, 17 RBIs, 12 runs scored.
Brendan Holland, P — 5-0 record, 2 shutouts.
Derek Finn, SS — .292, 12 runs, 9 RBIs.
