If you were looking for surprises, the 2019-20 boys basketball season had plenty to offer.
No, it wasn’t a shock that reigning Eagle-Tribune MVP Dallion Johnson of Bradford and Phillips Academy was once again the area’s most dangerous scorer.
But how about Lawrence High’s Angel Herrera? Last winter, he was stuck at the end of the bench, and nearly quit the team. This season, as a senior, he led the Lancers in scoring (15.2 points per game) and 3-pointers (54).
Methuen’s Kevin Garcia appeared in just seven varsity games last year as a junior, just months after moving from his native Puerto Rico. This season, he established himself as a go-to scorer, averaging 10.5 points a game.
A year ago, North Andover’s Aidan Heim was cut from the Scarlet Knights’ basketball program as a junior. But the center refused to give up, made the team this winter, and became one of the area’s most feared big men.
Then there’s Whittier senior Anthony Couture. He averaged 7.2 points a game last season as a junior — then exploded for 19.7 points per game this winter, second best in the region.
And few have had to overcame more than Haverhill’s Jeremyah Phillips, who spent most of his early life shuffled between foster families. But he finally found a home in Haverhill, and this winter helped the Hillies deliver their best season (14-7) since 2005.
The moral of the story — never, ever give up.
Now, lets take a look back at the winter.
SUPER SCORERS
Dallion Johnson, Phillips Academy — The Penn State basketball recruit led the area in scoring (21.0 ppg) and 3-pointers (74) for the second straight season. He finished his career as the Big Blue’s all-time leading scorer (1,514 points).
Kyle Rocker, Andover — The senior guard averaged 19.2 points per game. He delivered nine 20-plus point games, including a season-best 36 in a win over Chelmsford. The reigning Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer finished his career with 1,165 career points.
Anthony Couture, Whittier — One of the biggest surprises of the winter. The senior guard finished second in the area in scoring (19.7 ppg), topped 30 points twice and added seven more games of 20 or more points.
Drew Brown and Derek Crowley, Pelham — The region’s most dynamic duo. Crowley played in every game, averaging 16.7 points. Brown returned from injury on Jan. 24, and in 12 games averaged 18.8 points, hitting 39 3-pointers.
Xavier McKenzie, Central Catholic — The 5-foot-8 sophomore guard led the Raiders at 18.3 points per game, scoring over 20 points in seven games. He averaged 6.9 points a game last season.
SHOOTING STARS
George Smith, Brooks — After transferring from Central Catholic during the summer, the repeat junior hit 73 3-pointers, one off the area lead. The Salem resident’s 14.0 points a game were second best for the NEPSAC Class B finalists.
Mitchell Crowe, Methuen — Anyone not aware of the junior’s shooting skills certainly were after he hit nine 3s in a win over Greater Lawrence. He finished third in the area in 3s (70), and led the Rangers in scoring (14.3 ppg).
Joey DaSilva, Windham — The Bishop Guertin transfer loves to shoot the 3-pointer, and coach E.J. Perry gives him the green light to fire from anywhere. He hit 62 3s, and averaged 17.0 points a game.
Dylan Khalil, Sanborn — The junior sharpshooter finished fifth in the area with 57 3-pointers. He hit three or more 3s in 10 games, and averaged 18.1 points a game.
Nate Godin, Central Catholic — After hitting 15 3-pointers all of last year, he reached that mark within the first five games this season. The junior guard was sixth in the area with a team-high 56 3s.
DEFENSIVE DYNAMOS
Anthony Traficante, Central Catholic — The 6-foot-5 senior center disrupted anyone that dared attack the basket against the Raiders. He also scored 9.5 points a game.
Aidan Heim, North Andover — Cut last winter, Heim made the team this season, and excelled as a low-post defender. He also averaged 8.9 points a game.
Michael Slayton, Andover — The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Eagle-Tribune football defensive MVP brought the same mentality to the court.
Matt Crowley, Pelham — The twin brother of high-scoring Derek, Matt was the defensive stopper for the Pythons. He also tied for second on the team with 39 3-pointers.
Antonio Valenzuela, Greater Lawrence — The 6-foot forward and plumbing student savored the challenge of defending players five-plus inches taller than him.
QUESTIONS TO PONDER
— Would Salem and Pelham have delivered deep postseason runs, had the New Hampshire tournaments not been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak?
Led by past Eagle-Tribune Super Teamers Drew Brown and Derek Crowley, the Pythons had won 9 of 10 and 14 of 16. And the Blue Devils, fresh off a first round upset and led by Trevor DeMinico (13.9 ppg), did go to the state title game last season.
— What would reigning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jake Etter from Pentucket have accomplished, had he not torn his ACL just five games into this season? He averaged 12.3 points a game last winter.
— How good will Andover’s Aidan Cammann be? The 6-foot-6 sophomore averaged 13.7 points a game, and excelled as a rebounder. Here’s hoping he isn’t tempted by a prep school.
Fab 5
1. Lawrence 16-7
2. Central Catholic 15-7
3. Haverhill 14-7
4. Andover 13-8
5. Pelham 17-5
Honorable Mention: Methuen (11-10), Greater Lawrence (13-8), Salem (12-10)
NOTE: Only MIAA/NHIAA teams are eligible for the Fab 5
