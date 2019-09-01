Lopata-paced Sachems look strong again

Pentucket
2018 season: 6-4
Top returnees: Sam Stys, Sr.; David Gangemi, Sr.; Keegan Comeau, Sr.; Peter Lopata, Sr.; Cory Foster, Sr. Luke Cole, Sr.; Ben Beaulieu, Sr.; Colin Kosta, Jr.; Matt Zylinski, Jr.
Promising newcomers: TBA
Candidates: 40; Assistants: Keith Sherman
EMass. Division 5: 4. Peter Lopata; 11 Sam Stys; 23. David Gangemi; 25. Colin Kosta
Captains: Peter Lopata, Sam Stys, Ben Beaulieu
Odds and ends: After Pentucket romped to the Division 5 title in 2017, it finished second by two points last year. ... Josh Thibeau is not out this fall and is focusing on swimming.
Darrel Cox (15th year): “We should be very strong again with a lot of experienced guys. Really excited to have this high of caliber of runners and should do well all season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.