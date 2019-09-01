Lopata-paced Sachems look strong again

Sam Stys

 

Pentucket

2018 season: 6-4

Top returnees: Sam Stys, Sr.; David Gangemi, Sr.; Keegan Comeau, Sr.; Peter Lopata, Sr.; Cory Foster, Sr. Luke Cole, Sr.; Ben Beaulieu, Sr.; Colin Kosta, Jr.; Matt Zylinski, Jr.

Promising newcomers: TBA

Candidates: 40; Assistants: Keith Sherman

EMass. Division 5: 4. Peter Lopata; 11 Sam Stys; 23. David Gangemi; 25. Colin Kosta

Captains: Peter Lopata, Sam Stys, Ben Beaulieu

Odds and ends: After Pentucket romped to the Division 5 title in 2017, it finished second by two points last year. ... Josh Thibeau is not out this fall and is focusing on swimming.

Darrel Cox (15th year): “We should be very strong again with a lot of experienced guys. Really excited to have this high of caliber of runners and should do well all season.”

Tags