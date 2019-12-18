Lopez pulls stunner at Jr. Olympic nationals

MADISON, Wis. — St. John's Prep freshman Nathan Lopez had the race of his life over the weekend to pace the New England Elite team at the USATF Junior Olympic Cross Country National Championships.
The championships featured a national title-winning performance from 14-year-old Lopez who outkicked the current age group 5K world record holder, Broen Holman, in the final 100 meters of the boys 13-14 race.
The race featured the largest field of the day and also delivered the closest finish as first and second were within a second of each other, 12:39 for Lopez for 4K with Holman close behind at 12:40.
Other standout performances came from North Andover’s Ela Budzinski, 9, who finished 5th overall in the girls 9-10 3k with an impressive time of 11:37. Also, Newton, N.H.'s Morgan Bell had a strong 5K time of 20:50 to capture 24th overall in the 15-16 girls division.
The top performing Elite team showing came from the 11-12 girls who finished 5th overall. Andover’s Nanditha Hegde led the way taking 15th overall to earn her All-American status running the 3k distance in a strong 11:13.
Overcoming a bit of adversity, Nanditha ran 1,800 meters of the race with one shoe on after being stepped on earlier in the race. Joining Nanditha were North Andover’s Anya Budzinski, Sarah Rademacher, Methuen’s Kathryn Driend, Haverhill’s Molly Tabb, Ella Smith, Sydney Sexton and Anna Burrus.
Other top team performances came from the 11-12 boys and the 13-14 old girls. Both teams earned top 10 finishes.
On the 13-14 girls team, all seven girls finished in the top half nationally. Leading the way was Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds, kicking her way to 37th overall.
Joining Finleigh were Caroline Collins,Miley Bletzer, Salem’s Lily Thomas, Kate Burrus, Haverhill’s Lauren Downerand Methuen’s Gabi Olivieri.
