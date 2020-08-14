Jalen Nixon was collateral damage.
The coronavirus pandemic hit America hard in March, just when Nixon got back to Milton Academy after an extended spring break.
More importantly, Nixon was primed for the spring of his life.
The Haverhill resident didn’t get the virus, but he caught its reverberations.
Nixon was entering the most important 10 weeks of his high school athletic career — spring track of his junior year.
Nixon was sent home from the boarding school. School was eventually cancelled, which meant so was his track season.
As a junior, it was his chance to show college track coaches what he could do in the long jump and triple jump.
“I was distraught,” said Nixon, who was hoping to be recruited as a Division 3 track athlete at the high-end New England Small Colleges Athletic Conference (NESCAC) and University Athlete Association (UAA).
“This was supposed to be my year,” said Nixon. “I was expecting to improve big time on my jumping, with college coaches watching. But then it was cancelled.”
After about a month, Nixon, the eldest of three boys, improvised.
He went to the track at North Andover High, along Rte. 125, three days a week, sometimes more, and started jumping into the sand pit, working on his own.
He would set up his cell phone to record video, catching his jumps and then posting the distance.
“I didn’t know what else to do,” said Nixon. “I was basically making my own recruiting videos.”
He was spotted there doing a workout and eventually put in touch with Andover High track coach Peter Comeau, who has sent several dozen track athletes to colleges over the last three decades.
Comeau runs a youth track clinic at Andover High, Monday through Thursday.
Comeau met up with Nixon, chatted him up a bit, and then had Nixon meet up with his jumping coach, Mark Hathaway, an Andover assistant since 2009.
“I could see Jalen wanted to get better, which I appreciated,” said Comeau. “He’s raw, but has a lot of talent. He has been on his own, without a coach. That’s tough, especially missing his junior season. I let coach Hathaway take over.”
Nixon and Hathaway have been working together over the last two weeks and already the results are showing.
“Jalen is a powerful kid,” said Hathaway. “His triple jump is going to be good. He picks up on cues and has already made some changes.
“He’s a good kid. I asked him what he was doing workout wise. It was too much. I had to tell him to tone down some of the stuff he was doing. But the work ethic is good to see.”
Nixon, a honors student, had no expectations when it came to being an athlete in college when he chose Milton Academy.
“I wasn’t really thinking about sports and was focusing on getting into a better school,” said Nixon, whose mom Alice is a clinical psychologist and his day, Peter, works in cyber security.
Nixon played football and basketball growing up in Haverhill, expecting to try both at Milton Academy.
But then he got involved in track as a freshman. He was hooked.
“Track is a very direct type of sport in that you know what you have to do to improve, focusing on mistakes,” said Nixon. “For me, it’s also soothing, an escape, more than team sports. I can go to the track alone, and run and jump. It takes me away from the real world.”
He learned something else watching other athletes at Milton Academy. It can help get you into the best academically ranked schools in the country.
He’s also learned that the pandemic, despite it spoiling his big junior track season, has affected many people at lot worse than it has him.
“I’ve learned a lot about perspective during the pandemic,” said Nixon. “People are struggling to put food on the table. People in nursing homes and jails can’t escape the virus. I’m not as bad off as I thought I was.”
He also learned that he couldn’t do this alone and that a few, college-connected Andover High track coaches could be part of his meal ticket to his dream school.
“It’s so cool that they would help me,” said Nixon. “This is basically my season and recruiting, my workouts in Andover. I am re-energized more than I’ve ever been.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
