As a reporter, there was something that always intrigued me about Methuen’s Lou Peters, who passed away last week at the age of 95.
Peters, of course, became a local running legend, particularly in his later years. Over a running career of approximately 60 years, he ran in more than 1,700 races, throughout the Merrimack Valley and beyond, from the High Street Mile to the rigorous Mount Washington Road Race.
For years, well into his 80s and then even in his 90s, if there was a local road race, Peters was likely to be there. He ran his last race in December, the 2-mile Santa Toy Trot in Merrimac, receiving a standing ovation when he finished 62nd out of 65 entrants.
When he was 92-years-old, Peters estimated that he was still running 40-50 races a year — a remarkable total for anyone over 80.
But, and this is what intrigued me, why did Peters start running decades ago and what made him keep going?
I put those questions to him about a dozen years ago when I saw him prior to a road race. At first, he didn’t answer and then just gave me a little smile and said, “I just like running.”
Clearly, there must be more of an explanation than that, so I asked a few of his running friends, who I figured Peters must have confided in. But he had not.
“I have no idea,” said Methuen’s 76-year-old Leo St. Louis of Methuen, one of his closest friends. “Lou was very humble, a very private person and we never got into it.”
Said Dave LaBrode, the president of the Andover Striders and who has been involved in directing numerous road races over the years: “Lou never talked about himself. He was always asking about how you were doing.”
Instead, Peters let his presence speak for itself. When he was at a race, it was like the race counted for something, that it was a stamp of approval. And if you spoke to him, or just greeted him, he was a gentleman who spoke to one and all — if briefly — as running equals.
“He just loved it,” said 75-year-old Dan Dodson, another of Peters’ closest friends within the running community. “He liked being around other runners and he was always talking about his next races.”
Dodson and occasionally St. Louis would drive Peters to races in his later years, partly to make it easier for him and partly just for the company.
“We called ourselves ‘The two Chauffeurs,’” said Dodson.
Although Peters, who was honored by New England Runner Magazine in 2019 as the top 90-plus runner and won numerous other awards over the years, was known largely for his prolific running in his later years, he made countless other contributions to the running community as well.
Among other things, he was one of the first members, and an active one, of the Merrimack Valley Striders, he was a founding member of the 65-Plus Running Club and he volunteered for years at the Feaster Five and as a member of the “Human Chain” at the Boston Marathon.
“He was so disappointed two years ago when the weather was so bad and he couldn’t make it,” said Tom Licciardello of the Striders. “He was really active. He never missed a (Striders) meeting.”
Over the last decade, the Striders honored Peters a couple of times for his longevity and contributions and, says Licciardello, “We tried to get him to talk about himself, but he always said that there was nothing special about him.”
But, of course, there was something special about Peters. He personified the diehard runner, one of those guys who never relents and is just always there.
As past Striders president Rob Prunier said on Facebook last week: “His biggest accomplishment may be showing us all what is possible by staying active.”
There is no question that Peters was an inspiration to many and certainly beloved by the running community. That was obvious by how social media exploded last week with tributes to him and how his wake on Wednesday drew hundreds of runners.
Summing it up best was LaBrode prior to the Frozen Shamrock 3-Mile Race in Haverhill last Sunday.
“No man is poor who has friends,” said LaBrode, taking a line from the classic movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ “If that’s true, Lou Peters died a very wealthy man.”
Just as remarkable
While Lou Peters’ longevity as a runner was inspirational, just as impressive to me was that he worked until he was 89-years-old at Sears Roebuck. And it wasn’t a desk job, either. He was on his feet all day helping customers and working at a checkout counter.
I remember asking him on several occasions what his next races were and he’d usually say, “I don’t know yet. It depends on my work schedule.”
According to good friend Leo St. Louis, Peters had no television or computer. For him, work and running — and the people associated with both — was what it was all about.
