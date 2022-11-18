Haverhill High is done playing football for 2022 after the superintendent of schools canceled the season upon learning about the horrific hazing incident that was caught on video.
It’s a sad, sad day for Haverhill.
Thanksgiving football is part of the fabric of the Shoe City’s historic and proud tradition.
Damage done?
Not quite.
The hazing in Haverhill had profound effects on another big, Merrimack Valley city: Lowell High, Haverhill’s scheduled opponent Thanksgiving Day, is out of a game, too.
The school got a call from a Haverhill High administrator Wednesday afternoon, a few hours before Haverhill schools sent out a press release, while Lowell was apparently wrapping up its second practice in preparation for the Hillies.
Lowell High’s football program has about 90 boys. Included in that total are freshmen and junior varsity teams, which both were scheduled to play Haverhill’s underclassmen teams.
Those games were canceled, too, though the school announced a solution for freshmen on its website, who will play Mansfield High.
There are about 20 cheerleaders at Lowell High, as depicted in a team photo online. Those girls worked on special cheers for Thanksgiving Day.
Also, the 40-student Lowell High band, which probably has worked on some special Thanksgiving Day pieces, is out of luck, too.
For those out there who might think, “Who cares? It’s just one game. Get over it,” think again.
Talking to Lowell High Athletic Director Dave Lezenski back in September about the school’s new gym and weight room, in which about 60 boys were showing up by 6 a.m. for daily lifts, the “culture” with the football program was moving in a “very positive direction.”
Lowell High boys literally did not have a weight room before the new school. The old weight room at Cawley Stadium was deemed a health risk for the previous 18 months.
While Lowell’s record isn’t eye-popping at 3-7, it is 3-2 over its last five games, including rival Lawrence (21-6), Dracut (55-0) and Lexington (21-14).
Beating Haverhill would have marked one of its best second-half finishes over the last decade. Those things are good for improving “culture.”
But as of now, Lowell’s season is done.
According to a few schools that didn’t have a Thanksgiving Day game, Lowell contacted them in hopes of finding an opponent. But the student-athletes have already turned in their equipment.
A few boys in Haverhill made some very bad decisions, and unfortunately those decisions affect many more people — in fact, in the thousands considering the parents, alums and fans from Haverhill and Lowell who play a role in the exciting annual event.
The Lowell JVs and varsity, and all of the people who care about them, are currently out of luck.
Collateral damage isn’t pretty, is it?
Bill Burt is the executive sports editor of The Eagle-Tribune. You can email him at bburt@eagletribune.com.
