INDIANAPOLIS – Andrew Luck didn’t much care for Jacoby Brissett the first time the two quarterbacks met.
It was early in the 2018 offseason, and Luck was in the final stages of his exhausting rehab from right-shoulder surgery.
During an honest and emotional press conference to announce his stunning retirement Saturday night, the 29-year-old was at his most vulnerable describing that meeting.
“Coming back into the building early last year, I was very jealous and resentful of this fun, happy dude that was in my spot as the quarterback on this team,” Luck said. “I honestly didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself at that time, either. But I could not have been more wrong (about Brissett), and he helped me grow in so many ways.”
Luck now refers to his teammate as a “life-long friend.”
All Brissett has to do is win over the rest of the Indianapolis Colts fan base.
Brissett was cast into a starring role by Luck’s sudden decision to step away from the game. But, in many ways, it feels like one he was born to play.
The 26-year-old can be curt in group interview settings, and he’s never shy about calling out a subpar question. That’s in large part a product of his rookie season of 2016 when he was a backup for Tom Brady under legendary disciplinarian head coach Bill Belichick.
But his gregarious personality shines through in plenty of other ways. He was a regular on at least one national sports highlight show last season when the hosts discovered his penchant for joining the defensive backs’ “team picture” in the end zone after every interception.
His Twitter account early this summer asked such burning questions as “Why do we use toothbrushes more than once, if they dirty after first use?” and “At which point does it change from going up the street to down the street?”
This is a man who celebrated his first birthday as a starting quarterback two years ago by splurging for dinner at the local Waffle House, and who could be seen after almost every training camp practice this summer playing games with tight end Eric Ebron’s young son, Oliver.
He’s down-to-earth and relatable with a charmingly quirky side that included wearing a different sports-related jersey – often featuring fictional characters from films and TV – in the locker room every Friday last season.
He’s also made deep connections in that locker room he’ll now be asked to lead.
“Jacoby Brissett is a rare, rare leader,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said as the shock still lingered from Luck’s announcement Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. “He is. He’s a rare human being, man. That locker room loves Jacoby Brissett. They love him. I think you saw it last year as we went through the season.”
Brissett arrived in Indy in 2017 with two career starts under his belt and six days to prepare for the regular-season opener. New England parted ways with him in a cut-down day deal for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.
Luck was on the shelf at the time, rehabbing from the shoulder surgery, and Brissett relieved starter Scott Tolzien early in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.
He never left the huddle, starting the final 15 games.
Indianapolis was 4-11 in his starts, with Brissett completing 58.8 percent of his passes for 3,098 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also was sacked a league-high 52 times.
The situation he inherits in 2019 is light years removed.
Brissett has taken all the first-team reps since practice began in April, and he actually knows everybody’s name when he steps in the huddle.
He’s in his second year in head coach Frank Reich’s offensive system, and the offensive line surrendered an NFL-low 18 sacks a year ago.
Plus, he’s got weapons.
Free agent Devin Funchess and second-round draft pick Parris Campbell were added to a strong wide receiver crew that includes four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton and rising young star Deon Cain.
Marlon Mack appears poised for a breakout season at running back, and Ebron – who set a franchise record for tight ends with 14 touchdown catches in 2018 – is again joined by a healthy Jack Doyle to form a solid 1-2 punch.
“The weapons that are around either one of those quarterbacks – as good as we are, without bragging and without boasting, we should be there for our quarterback,” Ebron said last week before Luck’s retirement was announced. “It doesn’t matter who it is because at the end of the day, that is our job. So, it doesn’t matter who it is (under center), where the ball comes from, we’ve got to make a play at the end of the day. They’re talented enough to get us the ball when we’re supposed to get the football, so it doesn’t matter.”
The Colts will need to make a few tweaks to take advantage of Brissett’s strengths.
He works best with quick-hitting passes that allow him to establish an early rhythm. But his big arm can’t be denied.
Brissett’s first completion as a Colt was a 50-yard bomb to former wide receiver Donte Moncrief in that fourth quarter against the Rams, and he had 32 completions of 20 yards or more during the 2017 season.
And it’s not just the physical talent that causes Reich to label him a top-20 quarterback in this league.
“Our organization, to have that kind of leadership at quarterback, go from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett, different kinds of leaders but both elite leaders,” Reich said. “I mean these guys are both elite. Jacoby has those qualities as a human being, as an athlete. This guy is as good as they come as a teammate.”
He’ll have the chance now to prove it on the field.
When Ballard took over as general manager in January 2017 he repeatedly said the success of a football team can never be about just one player.
That philosophy now will get its greatest test.
The roster he assembled had many experts projecting Indianapolis as a championship contender in 2019.
Without Luck, those expectations will plummet.
Brissett is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, but he has the total support of the organization from the top down.
As the city recovers from the shocking weekend events, the Colts are making plans to move forward.
“We are ready to go to battle,” owner Jim Irsay declared while seated between Reich and Ballard after Luck’s speech, “and we have tremendous certainty that Jacoby is a guy that can change the narrative.”
