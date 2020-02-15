Lussier plays ‘possessed’
Andrew Lussier played like a man possessed with 27 points and double-digit rebounds as Methuen beat Chelmsford, 68-62, spoiling the Liones Senior Night and clinching a tourney berth for the Rangers. Kevin Garcia added 19 points and Mitchell Crowe nine for 10-9 Methuen.
Kwo proves unstoppable
Leandra Kwo was unstoppable Friday night, scoring 27 points with 16 rebounds to lead Haverhill to a 63-54 win over Dracut. The win clinched a playoff berth for the Hillies (10-9), who also got 14 points and 8 assists from Christina Firek.
Panos power
Caitlin Panos celebrated senior night with a team-high 14 points with three 3s to help North Andover beat Lowell, 52-34. Elle Dadiego chipped in 10 rebounds for the Knights (9-9), and Hannah Whipple had 9 points and played well defensively.
Lucky 13
Elijah Haas (14 points), Angel Burgos (11), Phillip Cunningham (10) and Jeremyah Phillips (9) led a balanced offensive effort as Haverhill tripped up Dracut, 62-53, to improve to 13-6 heading into the regular season finale at Lowell Catholic Sunday. Tip-off is 2:30 p.m.
Sachems stop skid
The Pentucket boys basketball team snapped its 12-game lising streak with a 54-50 win over Masconomet. Peter Cleary led the way with 15 points, while Peter Lopata was right behind with 14.
Mills drops 37
Ester Mills had a monster night, scoring 37 points to lead Fellowship Christian to a 50-30 win over KIPP Academy. It is the highest single-game point total for any area girl hoopster this winter.
Ferreira on fire
Brady Ferreira scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead Haverhill hockey to a 6-3 win over Dracut/Tyngsboro. Cole Farmer also scored twice for the Hillies.
Switch flipped
The Salem girls basketball team trailed 41-29 at halftime, but came out of the break on fire to take down Goffstown, 70-59. Jordyn Franzen scored 24 points with five 3s, Carly Saif added 16 points and Sydney Emerson dropped a season-high 15 for the Blue Devils.
Reggies bounce back
The Greater Lawrence girls basketball team rebounded from a loss to Whittier on Thursday with a 55-52 win over Shawsheen Friday night. Miany Molina led the Reggies with 14 points and Hessey Calixte pitched in 12.
