Arguably no other Massachusetts' amateur golfer had a stronger 2020 season than Nick Maccario.
Week after week during the summer months, the former St. John's Prep star and Bradford Country Club standout found himself in contention in major tournaments.
That included a string of runner-up finishes at the Massachusetts Amateur Championship, the New England Amateur Championship, the Ouimet Memorial Tournament and the Amateur Invitational. All those close calls were culminated with a victory for Maccario at the the annual Hornblower Memorial at Plymouth Country Club in August.
By the end of his run, Maccario stood alone in first place of the Mass Golf amateur standings, and on Wednesday he was officially crowned the Richard D. Haskell Player of the Year.
"It's a great honor," said Maccario, who finished second in the Player of the Year standings two years ago. "For me it was a lot of waiting after the year was over just to kind of get designated, but it was worth the wait.
"It's different this year since we're not able to get (the award) at the Champions dinner and celebrate at things they usually have (in a non pandemic year), but Mass Golf has done a really nice job of getting some nice pieces out there and sort of publicizing it all so it's been great."
Simply winning the award was a huge honor for the 29-year-old talent. But the fashion in which he did so truly made it that much more impressive.
Maccario — who plays out of Bradford Country Club and set the course record there with an incredible 56 (15-under) early this year — accumulated 954 points on the state amateur circuit, nearly 300 points more than second place finisher Matt Parziale (677 points).
The talent across the board consistently pushed Maccario to be the best player possible, helping to elevate his success to that next level.
"I think we all push each other and the relationships a lot of us have both on and off the golf course has been great," said Maccario. "To be at the top of the list is great, now I'm trying to focus on next year and trying to repeat; that's the next goal.
"Two years ago I was second in Player of the Year and I honestly never thought I'd get that close and now that it's happened, why not go out and see if we can repeat? But just being mentioned on that list is incredible, and if I can continue to put my name up there with those guys every year it's a success."
While Maccario has always been a consistent and steady golfer, he was able to separate himself in 2020 by stringing together more rounds under par. His ball striking and putting has always been fantastic, but his mental approach took a leap this year and he reaped the benefits.
"It's weird, I've had a few people back when I was in high school and college that always said I was going to get better with age, just like a fine wine," joked Maccario. "It's one of those things where I learned to play with what I have and what I have that day on the golf course. You don't try to correct things (mid round), just play with it and focus on course management which has been huge for me. As cliché as it sounds, you have to go at it one hole at a time and pick and choose where to be aggressive."
Currently down in Florida preparing for the South Beach Amateur later this month, Maccario hopes to carry his recent success into the new calendar year. He's certainly at the top of his game right now, with no signs of slowing up.
