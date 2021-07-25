Maccario rules, enjoys big lead at Healey tourney

HAVERHILL -- Nick Maccario is making the Joseph Healey Memorial Tournament a runaway.
Maccario, playing out of Bradford Country Club, is a multi-time winner of the tourney and the Mass. Golfer of the Year in 2020, so it's not surprising that he's in the lead. But after firing a 65 at Haverhill Country Club Saturday, he owns a commanding nine-stroke lead.
His two-round total of 134 is comfortably ahead of runner-up and teammate Shawn Roderick (143). One stroke back at 144 and tied for third is James Robbins of Renaissance and Aiden Azevedo of Atkinson. Jim Henebry of Haverhill Country Club is fifth with a 146.
Scoring was better overall than after round one as three players broke par and 38 players broke 80.
Shane Donahue leads the Senior Division with a two-round total of 153. That is good for a six-stroke lead over Angelo Battaini, Pete Lucier and Scott Lumb. The team competition is led by Bradford CC by six strokes over the team from Atkinson. There is rain in the forecast for Sunday. There is a good chance that golf carts will not be permitted at Renaissance if the rain is as bad as expected.
If the round cannot be completed, the tournament will be shortened to two rounds and the results from Saturday will be considered final.
