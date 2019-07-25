WEST BOXFORD — The 2019 Massachusetts’ Four-Ball champion, a 2019 US Amateur qualifier, and a quarterfinalist at last week’s Massachusetts Amateur Championship ... safe to say that Nick Maccario’s summer golf season has been more than up to par.
Wednesday afternoon at Boxford’s Far Corner Golf, it got even better.
Competing in the 44th annual North Shore Amateur — this year comprised of just a one-day tournament after a rained-out Tuesday — Maccario fired a 3-under par 69 in the 18-hole championship proper to blow past the rest of field. It was the Haverhill native’s second consecutive title and third in four tries (he also won in 2014).
This time around, it was just as sweet.
“They always do a great job and really take pride in the tournament each year; it’s one of my favorites to play in,” said the 27-year-old Maccario. “They get the course in the best shape possible and for me, it serves as a tuneup because it’s a golf course where you can shoot low scores, but you really have to put it in the right place.
“This would normally be an off-week for me, but with the Francis Ouimet (Memorial) Tournament next week and the US Amateur coming up, it gave me some extra practice.”
Maccario beat out second-place finishers Shuvam Baumik of Far Corner and Kevin Daly of Salem, each of whom shot 2-over par 74s.
Also competing well was Danvers High’s Jack Thibodeau, who finished alone in fifth place with a solid 77, as well as his former teammate Jared Mscisz (78, T-6). Recent St. John’s Prep graduate Drew Semons also managed a 78 while Olde Salem Green’s Bill French broke 80 with his 79.
Winning the North Shore Amateur is still no easy task, which Maccario knows all too well. Struggling with the flat stick on Wednesday, a third victory for him was far from a lock.
The former St. John’s Prep standout opened his round with a disappointing 3-putt for par after driving the green on a short par 4. He came right back with a birdie on No. 2, however, and from there he figured if he could remain at 1-under par going into the eighth hole, he’d be happy.
Maccario did exactly that, then parred eight and birdied nine to make the turn comfortably in the lead at 2-under.
A second 3-putt for par on No. 10 — yet another hole in which Maccario drove the green — ensued, followed by a birdie on 11 and a 3-putt for bogey on 12. Maccario’s last two birdie holes came on No. 15 (a downhill par 3 in which he drilled a 25-foot putt) and No. 18 to get him to 3-under for the day.
By the time the final golfers came into the clubhouse, Maccario had walked away with a stress free, five-stroke triumph.
“Right after I finished, I kind of saw some of the higher scores and thought, ‘OK, (the course) is playing harder today,’” said Maccario, who was handed a new set of Taylor Made P790 irons for his victory. “So I just kind of waited around to see if my score would stand.
“My tee-to-green play was awesome all day; my putting was not. But that’s just how it goes sometimes — and it worked out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.