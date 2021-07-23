ATKINSON -- The 2021 Healey Memorial got underway Friday at Atkinson Resort & CC.
Scoring proved to be difficult with only 16 players breaking 80, but it wasn't tough for tournament favorite Nick Maccario of Bradford Country Club.
Maccario, the 2020 Mass. Player of the Year, leads the event with a first-day round of 69, good for a 3 stroke lead over Aiden Azevedo. Maccario has won the event several times before, most recently in 2018.
Shawn Roderick of Bradford Country Club posted 74 to claim 3rd, and Jeff Weishaar & James Robbins of Renaissance both shot 75 to round out the top 5.
The team competition is tied with both Bradford CC & Atkinson tied at +8. Reigning team champ Renaissance sits in third five strokes back.
The highlight of the day has to be Kevin Bradley of Merrimack CC making an ace on hole number 8. It was the first ace in the history of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.