Mager's 26 points lifts Warriors to sweep

NORTH ANDOVER — Junior Kate Mager scored a season-high 26 points on five 3-pointers and a pristine 11-of-11 performance at the free throw line as the Merrimack College women's basketball team toppled the Long Island University Sharks, 83-76, on Wednesday afternoon from Hammel Court.
With a sweep of LIU, the Warriors improved to 2-6 in Northeast Conference (NEC) play with the win while LIU fell to 3-8.
Mager's 11 free throws are tied for the most in a single game of any player in the NEC this season, and the second most of any NEC player over the last two years. She was one of three Warriors in double figures, joined by sophomore Diamond Christian (16) and senior Alyssa Casey (11) of Andover.
Merrimack shot a season-best 48.2 percent (27-56) from the field, including 10-of-23 (.435) from distance.
Merrimack hosts Central Connecticut State University for two games this weekend. Both begin at 4 p.m.
