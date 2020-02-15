Make it four!: Pinkerton gymnastics stands atop NH yet again

All Pinkerton’s Sophia Viger has known — and all she will ever know — is winning state titles.
Saturday afternoon, in their own gym, Viger and the rest of the Astros gymnastics team flipped to their fourth consecutive New Hampshire state title with a winning score of 136.925. Pelham (133.250) was a distant second.
It’s now a remarkable run of not only four in a row for Pinkerton, but six out of the last seven and nine since 2010.
But this one was extra special for Viger and the Astros.
She was the only senior who has been on the team all four year, and being able to go out on top again was a career-long goal realized.
“It’s so awesome,” said Viger. “Just year after year of having that pressure, feeling the need to show everyone else that we’re still on top. It was just a great day.
“It feels so amazing that I can say that I played a part in each of those four titles.”
It was the state’s first four-peat since Pinkerton did it from 1994-97
“A four-peat in any sport is hard to come by,” said Pinkerton coach Chelsie Burland, who has led the program to unparalleled success since taking over in 2010. “For Sophia, she wanted nothing more than to finish the season having won all four times. And her teammates wanted it more for her than anything else, which I think tells you how selfless they are.”
Winning is still a thrill for Burland despite all of the success, but this season in particular felt different.
“I thought it was going to be a rebuilding year,” she said. “We started the season scoring around 130 and improved by seven points, which is pretty remarkable. ... We went into this year thinking we weren’t going to be in the running for the title, but we just kept pushing and pushing and getting better each day.”
Viger, who will now go on to study pre-med at St. Joe’s of Maine, starred in her final high school performance, finishing second in the all-around with a 35.35.
But the heroes of the day for the Astros were the Phaneuf sisters, junior Hana and freshman Sophia, who accounted for nearly half of the team’s points.
The Astros started their day on the vault, where Sophia Phaneuf was trying a more advanced routine for the first time this winter. She took a hard fall during warm-ups, and Burland said “you could see the terror on her face.” But when the freshman landed it to take a key eighth place with an 8.325, her team erupted in joy.
“She just started crying tears of happiness when she landed it,” said Burland. “That fired the whole team up. It showed that if (Phaneuf) can step up and push through adversity like that, then everyone else can.
“That fire carried us the rest of the day.”
Hana Phaneuf finished fifth in the all-around (33.75), and Ashley McKinnon also had a fine day for the Astros with a second in the floor (9.275) and a fourth in the vault (8.85).
Div. 1 State Championship
Meet results (21 teams scored): 1. Pinkerton 136.925; 2. Pelham 133.250; 3. Londonderry 126.125; ... ALSO: 8. Salem 114.600; 10. Timberlane 113.875; 11. Windham 113.675
Area placers (top 6):
Vault: 1. Abigail Druding (Pel) 9.45, 3. Sophia Viger (Pink) 9.00, T4. Ashley McKinnon (Pink) 8.85, 6. Hana Phaneuf (Pink) 8.60; Bars: 3. Viger (Pink) 8.40, 5. Druding (Pel) 8.10; Beam: 1. Druding (Pel) 9.35, 3. Viger (Pink) 8.90, 4. Allison Hardy (Pel) 8.85; Floor: 1. Druding (Pel) 9.45, 2. McKinnon (Pink) 9.275, 3. H. Phaneuf (Pink) 9.25, 5. Alexa Chausse (Pel) 9.125, T6. Viger (Pink) 9.05; All-around: 1. Druding (Pel) 36.35, 2. Viger (Pink) 35.35, 5. H. Phaneuf (Pink) 33.750
