METHUEN — Elias Maita had a momentous Saturday, earning a tough-won state title.
But even more, the senior’s 160-pound Division 1 crown was history making as the Andover senior became the first state wrestling champion in school history.
“That’s what I’ve been chasing all year,” said Maita, who ran his record to 42-1. “I’ve been working hard for that all year. It was my goal all year to win a state championship, and I did it. So, I’m pretty happy.”
Maita rode a strong third period to a 6-4 decision and claimed his third two-point victory of the year and second in two weeks over Achilles Gikas of St. John’s Prep. Maita, who was seventh a year ago, pinned each of his first three opponents in a combined 3:38 to set up his rematch with Gikas.
“It was really tough to beat him a third time,” Maita said. “That kid is good. He’s real strong and a good wrestler. After the Woburn tournament when I beat Gikas (in overtime) for the first time, I was pretty confident in my chances (to win a title), and today, I got a chance to feel everybody out, so I’m pretty confident going into All-States. Hopefully, I can do well there, too.”
Andover finished 14th with 56.5 points, continuing a three-year upward trend that began with an eight-point finish in 2018 and grew to 40 points last year. All that despite Maita being the only Warrior to qualify for this weekend’s All-State tournament.
“He’s the hardest worker in the mat room, and that’s been told to us by captains since he was a sophomore,” Andover coach Mike Bolduc said. “He’s a fantastic student, too. You saw him after he won a state championship – he’s a very humble kid who knew he was in a battle.”
HILLIES BOUNCE BACK
Despite not having anyone wrestling for a title, Haverhill qualified five for All-States and finished sixth with 85 points – far behind Springfield Central’s winning 173 – by winning four of its five medal matches.
Jake Nicolosi, who was second last year, rallied from his first loss of the season in the quarterfinals with four dominating decisions to finish third at 145. A four-time state placer, Nicolosi (33-1) outpointed his final four opponents by a combined 58-18.
“I let the pressure get to me by being the No. 1 seed,” Nicolosi said of his 9-4 loss to eventual runner-up and ninth-seeded Michael Bobolo of Xaverian. “I was thinking about it all week. I beat (Bobolo 3-1) earlier in the year. I knew what he was going to do, but I couldn’t stop him. I just didn’t want this to be my last meet of the year.”
Fifth-seeded Steven Wise also took home a third with a 4-2 decision over Framingham’s Nick Crotty. Wise (48-8) also lost in the quarters but rallied with four closing victories.
“It was a tough day,” Wise said. “There are a lot of good opponents out there. It’s just a blood bath. When I lost, it brought me down, but I got a chance to regroup and got back in the right mindset.”
No. 10-seeded heavyweight Jay Levy (44-9) surged back from a first-round pin by recording four pins before dropping his third-place bout. Ben Davoli (47-6) also advanced with a fourth-place finish at 113, while 132-pounder Edgar Feliciano (41-14) was fifth.
RANGER RUNNER-UP
CJ Brown romped to the 170-pound finals with three pins in a combined 7:06, but the Methuen senior ran into a defending 152-pound state champ and dropped a 7-0 decision to Mansfield’s CJ Glaropoulos.
“He was a tough kid,” said the third-seeded Brown, who is 50-2 on the year and 96-19 in his career). “I’d seen him around, but never had the chance to wrestle him.”
Also advancing for Methuen was Anthony Romano, who was sixth at 182.
LANCER QUALIFIERS
Luis Mauricio (35-8) was Lawrence’s highest placer, finishing third at 106 by pinning Chelmsford’s Isaiah Adams with two seconds left in the first. John Vazquez (fourth at 138) and Eric Sanchez (fifth at 220) will also will wrestle at All-State.
FROSH SENSATION
St. John’s Prep freshman Rawson Iwanicki (49-2) from Andover had a dominating tourney, winning all four of his matches by a combined 59-9, including a 15-4 finale major decision over second-seeded Adam Bernhardt of Newton South.
“I came in here thinking I was going to take first,” Iwanicki said. “I knew I had a couple of tough kids, but I’d beaten half of them … I want to have a good showing at New England’s but the big goal is National’s and I really want to place there.”
Division 1 State Meet
Team Scores: Springfield Central 173, St. John’s Prep 117, Brookline 109.5, Franklin 93.5, Chelmsford 92.5, Haverhill 85, Brockton 71, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 71, New Bedford 70.5, Minnechaug 69, West Springfield 69...Andover 56.5, Lawrence 48, Methuen 43
Winners and local state qualifiers (top 6 advance, seventh is alternate):
106: 1. Adam Schaeublin (SJP), 3. Luis Mauricio (Law); 113: 1. Evan Kinney (Chelm), 4. Ben Davoli (Hav); 120: 1. Jake Ice (Minn); 126: 1. Antonios Sevastos (Mansfield); 132: 1. Calvin Curtis (WSpr), 5. Edgar Feliciano (Hav); 138: 1. Rawson Iwanciki (SJP), 4. John Vazquez (Law); 145: 1. Mahari Miller (SpC), 3. Jake Nicolosi (Hav); 152: 1. Evan Goodall (Chelm), 3. Steven Wise (Hav), 7. Kelvin Davia (And); 160: 1. Elias Maita (And); 170: 1. CJ Glaropoulos (Mansfield), 2. CJ Brown (Meth); 182: 1. Luciano Kodheli (Brock), 6. Anthony Romano (Meth); 195: 1. Darby McLaughlin (SpC); 220: 1. Sandro Bruni (Brook), 5. Eric Sanchez (Law); HVY: 1. Antonio Ramos (Agawam), 4. Jay Levy (Hav), 7. AJ Heidtke (And).
