During the fall of his junior year, Pentucket’s Peter Cleary wondered if his football career had reached its end.
Should he focus on his other two loves, basketball and baseball?
“I was getting moderate playing time at receiver,” he said. “I was 6-foot-3 and very skinny, and considered focusing on lifting weights all fall. But I talked to the coaches, and they encouraged me to stay with football. I went from 155 pounds as a junior to 200 pounds the first practice of senior year. I’m glad I stayed committed to football.”
A record-setting senior season on the gridiron is a major reason Cleary is our 2019-20 male Max Bishop Award winner as the region’s top three-sport athlete.
An Eagle-Tribune All-Star in football, basketball and baseball, Cleary becomes the fourth Sachem to win the Bishop Award — which was established in 1954 — following Josh Wesolowski (2015), Tommy Beaton (2006), Paul Bianchi (2000) and Steve Puleo (1989).
In his first and only season as Pentucket’s starting quarterback, Cleary set single-season school records for passing yards (1,715, second in the area) and passing TDs (22, tied for area lead). That surpassed the previous marks owned by Gus Flaherty (1,106 yards in 2017) and Beaton (14 TDs in 2004).
“It was my first year at the varsity level, and I really wasn’t comfortable as a quarterback until six or seven weeks into the season,” said Cleary, who lives in Groveland. “I had to explore and find my style, which took in-game experience. My best games were all at the end of the year.”
Cleary threw for a modern single-game school-record 330 yards — more than the Sachems threw for in the entire 2006 season (324) — in a Week 7 win over previously-unbeaten North Reading. He added four touchdown passes to hand Bedford its second loss of the season, and 228 yards and two TDs passing in a Thanksgiving win over Triton.
“We implemented an entirely new (spread) offense that Peter picked up extremely fast,” said Pentucket co-head coach and offensive coordinator Dan Leary. “His success was no surprise to anyone on our staff. He worked extremely hard to transform his body, and was a great leader for our team. The future is very bright for him.”
Cleary followed the football season with another stellar season on the basketball court.
The forward led the Sachems in scoring (15.5 points a game) and rebounding (8.4 per game) and was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
“He’s a difficult matchup who could score inside or out,” said basketball coach Ed Hickey. “He is also a very strong rebounder.”
What were Cleary’s top moments on the court?
“My favorite memory was hitting a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime against Masconomet in front of a packed home crowd,” he said. “Winning (the Cape Ann League Kinney Division title) as a junior was also fun.”
Cleary’s best sport, however, might be baseball.
In the spring of 2019, Cleary finished 5-2 with a 0.99 ERA as Pentucket’s ace pitcher. He struck out 44 and allowed just nine earned runs in 63 innings. He didn’t allow an earned run in gems against Bishop Fenwick (D3 North champs) and Manchester-Essex (D4 State champs) and allowed just one run in eight innings in a tourney win over rival Newburyport.
“I loved watching the baseball program grow the last four years,” he said. “My favorite memory was the Newburyport rivalry. We went 2-1 against them last year, and I pitched all three games. The third game was the extra innings thriller in the playoffs.
“It was disappointing not getting one last chance this spring (due to the coronavirus). It’s a ‘What could’ve been.’ We had a strong core of players that had success last year, and everyone improved. We had very high hopes for the spring.”
Cleary is next headed to New Hampton Prep, where he will play football and baseball and is undecided on basketball.
“Another year of high school experience against higher competition will make me a better player,” he said. “It will give me more time to mature physically and mentally, and getting my grades up is a priority. I’m very excited for the opportunity.
“My first choice would be to play football in college. I don’t have any idea where yet. I just want to play the best I can and see what I can make of it.”
Three-sport duo
Eagle-Tribune Bishop winner Peter Cleary of Pentucket spent four year playing alongside another three-sport star, Jake Etter.
As a junior, Etter was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball (12.3 points a game) and baseball (.328 average). As a senior, he was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver/defensive back in football (66 catches, 925 receiving yards, six interceptions). But he suffered a torn ACL and missed his senior basketball season.
“It’s was great playing with Jake,” said Cleary. “We pushed each other to get better at practice in every sport, and we had a lot of fun together in games.”
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
