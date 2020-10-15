HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Kekuta Manneh and Teal Bunbury scored early goals, Adam Buska had a goal and an assist, and the New England Revolution beat the Montreal Impact 3-2 on Wednesday night at Red Bulls Stadium.
Manneh opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the 13th minute, side-footing a one-touch shot into an empty net. Buska ran onto a loose ball before tapping it to Manneh for the finish from point-blank range.
Alexander Büttner chipped a high entry to the center of the box where Bunbury scored on a header to make it 2-0 in the 20th.
New England (7-4-7) has won consecutive games and has one loss in its last seven matches.
