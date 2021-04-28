Marcus Smart suspended for tonight's game

Press release from the NBA:
NEW YORK – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been suspended one game without pay for directing threatening language toward a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incidents took place during and after the Celtics’ 119-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 27 at TD Garden.
Smart will serve his suspension tonight when the Celtics play host to the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.
