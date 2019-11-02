HAVERHILL — If you were a Salem fan, there was a lot to be happy about Saturday afternoon at Trinity Stadium.
The Blue Devils (7-2) not only tuned up for next weekend’s playoff game at Goffstown with a resounding 47-13 victory over Memorial, but they accomplished the following:
— Got out to a fast start, just as they had hoped.
— Stayed healthy, which was of prime importance with the playoffs coming up.
— Got some big performances from seniors on Senior Day.
— Thanks to a comfortable lead, which resulted in a running clock in the fourth quarter, got some good experience for the reserves.
And one more thing, it was a particularly good day for Josh Maroun who, despite sitting out most of the second half, gained 125 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns on just 15 carries.
“It was nice to get a break but I’d always rather be playing,” said Maroun. “My goal this year was to get 1,000 yards (rushing) and I think I got a lot closer.”
In fact, Maroun now has 929 yards as well as 13 touchdowns, the latter of which is second best in the area.
Maroun had one of his three touchdowns in the first half, during which his senior backfield mates, Riley Milvey (5 carries, 71 yards) and Brandon Wall (3-66) also scored TDs.
Meanwhile, seniors Josh Ozoria and Owen Gormley were ferocious on the defensive line, both recording sacks and helping the defense hold Memorial to minus 18 yards and recovering two fumbles in the first quarter. Two of those fumbles led to Salem touchdowns.
“The kids did a good job getting out to a big lead and it was nice to see the seniors play well,” said Salem coach Rob Pike. “We kind of slipped a little in the second quarter, and we have some things to clean up, but overall it was a really good game.”
Salem certainly got out fast. After Wall recovered a fumble on the second play of the game, Maroun waltzed into the end zone from four yards out before three minutes were gone.
Just two minutes later, with Memorial players just watching aimlessly, Dante Fernandes picked up a punt that rolled dead and zoomed 35 yards to paydirt to make it 13-0 after just four minutes.
A 30-yard keeper by quarterback Kaleb Bates three plays after another fumble recovery by Wall made it 20-0, and Wall made it 27-0 on a 37-yard sweep just prior to the start of the second quarter. A Mulvey 47-yard scoring run early in the second quarter made it 33-0.
Two Memorial TDs in the second quarter, one on a 70-yard run by Kai Colson, made it 33-13 at halftime. But that was as close as it got for Memorial, as Maroun TD runs of 8 and 44 yards early in the third quarter completed the scoring.
Among the reserves who played in the fourth quarter, sophomore Damian Gigante was a menace on defense and John Bennett also played well.
Salem will now gear for Goffstown, a team it fell to in a heartbreaker, 29-28, two weeks ago.
“They’re a good team so we’ll need to be at our best,” said Pike.
Salem 47, Manchester Memorial 13
Manchester Memorial (1-8): 0 13 0 0 — 13
Salem (7-2): 27 6 14 0 — 47
First Quarter
S — Josh Marooun 4 run (kick failed), 9:36
S — Dante Fernandes 28 interception return (Jacob Brady kick), 7:24
S — Kaleb Bates 30 run (Brady kick), 2:31
S — Brandon Wall 37 run (Brady kick), :32
Second Quarter
S — Riley Mulvey 47 run (kick failed), 10:01
M — Sawyer Bergeron 4 pass from Jeff Josefik (lick blocked), 6:18
M — Kai Colson 70 run (Will Clark kick), 1:50
Third Quarter
S — Marooun 8 run (Brady kick), 9:22
S — Maroun 44 run (Brady kick), 8:19
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING (44-378) : Salem — Riley Mulvey 5-81, Brandon Wall 3-66, Josh Marooun 15-125, Kaleb Bates 5-24, Jacob Brady 3-29, Jadakis Washington 7-28, Dante Fernandes 4-14, Tommy Ahlers 2-12; Memorial (32-154) — Kyle Blais 9-37, Kai Colson 6-91, Braden Hafeman 7-(-32), Bryce Cote 9-55, Jeff Josefik 1-3
PASSING: Salem — Bates 1-4-1, 12; Memorial — Jeff Josefik 1-2-1, 5; Hafeman 6-11-0, 33
RECEIVING: Salem — Michael Ferrence 1-12; Memorial — Cote 1-10, Kyle Bokuniewicz 1-6, Basil High 2-9, Colson 2-8, Sawyer Bergeron 1-5
