Martino breaks NH records; Jaguar boys take 2nd

Alexis Martino, have yourself a day.
The Windham sophomore — yes, sophomore — was a superstar at Saturday’s New Hampshire Division 2 state swimming meet.
She started by racing to first in the 100 butterfly in a state record time of 56.00, beating out the old mark set by Timberlane’s Taylor Hogan in 2017 (56.89).
Breaking one state record would already be the highlight of the day, but Martino was just getting started.
She then broke the state record in the 200 IM in 2:03.32, beating the old time of 2:03.71 set in 2014.
All in all, Martino’s fantastic performance helped the Jaguar girls take seventh as a team with 106.0 points. Hanover won the meet with 203 points.
“Oh I definitely expected it,” said Windham coach Sheryl Scott. “She’s had close times to that before. She’s just always ready to go and never cracks under pressure. She’s a pleasure to be around and watch swim.”
Martino then paired with Caroline Hoadley, Emily McMamee and Amy Prendregast to take third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.39).
JAGUAR BOYS 2ND
The Windham boys team got off to a fast start in the diving on Friday, and used that plus some excellent relay times to finish second at the Division 2 championship with 192 points.
The Jaguars trailed only Oyster River (205).
Jack Armstrong won the diving with a 350.10, and teammates Tristan Adams (3rd, 246.95) and Ryan Callely (4th, 232.20) were right behind him.
Armstrong then paired with Jeremy Bartley and brothers Miles and Miller Swank to win state titles in both the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.70) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:33.22).
“I’m really excited about the boys,” said Scott. “They really swam hard and those relays were an all-out team effort.”
