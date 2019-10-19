Mason: A blueprint for the next Red Sox GM

With the Red Sox still seeking a new general manager, it might be time to check Hogwarts.
Ownership wants to get under the lowest luxury tax threshold, slashing over $30 million in payroll, while remaining quite competitive. Whoever gets the gig is going to need a magic wand to make that happen. But regardless, there are a few steps the mystery GM should take this offseason.
Here’s a blueprint for the next executive running the show at Fenway Park:
1. Acknowledge the situation
The Red Sox were a wire-to-wire third place team in 2019. Their 84-78 record was indicative of the baseball they played, and come next spring, the two-headed monster at the front of the rotation is going to be another year older.
There’s been no update on Chris Sale’s ailing elbow, and 34-year-old David Price, who already had wrist surgery, has given the Red Sox fewer than 110 innings in two of the last three seasons. At this point the top two starters are anything but a certainty.
The farm system remains in the bottom third of baseball. And the new GM is supposed to cut more salary.
Rebuilds are seldom acknowledged because ownership groups want to sell tickets, but the Sox need at least some semblance of one. The first step to prosperity is acknowledging that, even if it’s behind closed doors.
2. Trade Mookie Betts
The 2018 MVP has given every indication that he’s going to test free agency when his contract expires after next season, and letting him walk for nothing would be a grave, grave mistake.
Betts is an electric player, but that didn’t change much in the standings last season, as the Red Sox fielded one of the most unbalanced teams in baseball.
The offense was potent — Boston’s 901 runs were the fourth most in the majors — but the pitchers never really gave them a chance to poach a playoff spot.
The Red Sox haven’t developed a starter since Clay Buchholz, and there’s nobody particularly close at the moment, so moving Betts for young arms would address needs now and down the road.
What good is one more year of Betts if the Sox are looking at another middling finish? The new GM needs to be far-sighted here.
3. Try to find a taker for Price
Due $32 million for the next three years, Price’s contract is robbing the Red Sox of much-needed flexibility.
If they can’t get the prospect return they’re looking for in a Betts deal, perhaps the Sox can attach Price and cut their losses that way. They wouldn’t get much back, but that’s a lot of money cleared off the books.
Still, taking on $60 million in payroll is a lot to ask of any trade partner. Where are the old Dodgers when you need them?
4. Shop Jackie Bradley Jr.
Projected to get around $11 million in his final year of arbitration, Bradley is another trade candidate.
If the right deal comes around, it’d make sense to trade the center fielder ahead of his walk year, but he’ll be a far more affordable option than Betts in free agency — even if he is represented by Scott Boras.
With his trade value still relatively low, this doesn’t feel like a gotta-move-him-or-else situation. 5. Extend Rafael Devers
With payroll dropping this one seems counter-intuitive, but it all comes back to being far-sighted.
Early extensions are becoming increasingly common in baseball, as they can represent a win-win for both the player and the organization. By sacrificing arbitration and a year or two of free agency, the player is given life-altering money and security, while the team retains good value on the deal. It makes sense for both sides.
Devers is a future franchise cornerstone, and Alex Bregman’s six-year, $100 million extension would be a good place to start.
Bonus: Go bargain basement hunting
With the goal to get under $208 million, don’t expect the Sox to make any sort of splash in free agency.
However, that doesn’t mean they can’t add any useful pieces. They just need to be smart in adding low-risk-high-reward players. See: Brasier, Ryan in 2018.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
