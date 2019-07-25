Mason: Aaron Boone having a savage year on the manager's bench

BOSTON — When Aaron Boone's formal press conference began on Thursday afternoon, "Take On Me" blared in the background as he took his seat atop the podium.
The interview room at Fenway Park abuts the Red Sox weight room, and somebody was having a serious '80s jam session two hours before first pitch.
More than one reporter in the front row tapped their feet, but Boone didn't miss a beat.
The opening question was about long-time shortstop and short-time Yankee Troy Tulowitzki's retirement, and the manager answered with sentimentality, a-Ha be damned.
There was never a request to turn the cheesy racket down.
He wasn't fazed by Bon Jovi's "It's My Life" or Haddaway's "What Is Love" that followed, and it seems a fine metaphor for the unflappability that Boone has discovered.
If there was a way to quantify criticism, Boone would have set a record for the most lobbed at a first-year manager that won 100 ballgames, but that's exactly what happened in 2018.
New York, like Boston, is a bottom-line city, and in 2018, the Yankees lost in the ALDS to the Red Sox.
It didn't matter that the Sox team was historically good or that Christian Vazquez's series-winning home run went 338 feet. New York is championship-or-bust, and Boone's first team went bust, so the manager caught plenty of flak.
His bullpen usage in the series was Monday morning quarterbacked ad nausem.
The New York Daily News' back page read "Curse of the Bumbinos," while the New York Post went with a tamer "Red Faced: Yanks season ends in shame with another Bronx beating." Newsday had already put Boone on the hot seat in September. Tough crowd.
What a difference nine months can make.
The Yankees haven't had their ace, Luis Severino, all season. Aaron Judge missed two months. Giancarlo Stanton has stepped to the plate 38 times. They didn't have Didi Gregorius until June. Gary Sanchez just started his second stint on the shelf. The list goes on, and on, and on...
Despite being ravaged by injuries, Boone has the Yankees sitting first in the AL East — with a double-digit lead over the Red Sox.
"They're the best team in baseball," Alex Cora conceded.
Beyond that, Boone has them atop the division with some bravado.
The manager endeared himself wholeheartedly to the fan base last week — and gave his team an identity, perhaps? — with an epic tirade after being ejected from a game.
“My guys are (expletive) savages in that (expletive) box right?" Boone yelled at the home plate umpire. "And you’re having a real (expletive) start to this game. I feel bad for you, but (expletive) get better. That guy is a good pitcher, but our guys are (expletive) savages in that box. Our guys are savages in that (expletive) box. Tighten it up right now, okay? Tighten [clap] this [clap] (expletive) [clap] up.”
And with that Boone went for an early shower that he'd certainly earned.
"We appreciate it," Luke Voit told New York reporters. "And we are a bunch of savages.”
Before the 2018 playoffs, an AL executive was adamant in telling me the Red Sox would win it all. Beyond a talented roster, he reasoned, the team just had "mojo."
Yes, this is Major League Baseball not Austin Powers. And Boone's bunch of savages has quite a ways to go before they win a World Series like "a bunch of idiots" did in 2004.
But it sure feels like the Yankees have developed a bit of their own mojo. It'd be foolish to overlook the manager's role in that.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
