Mason: Alex Cora's aggressive managing is here to stay

BOSTON — On a cool night befitting a late-September pennant push, Alex Cora continued to manage like his team was in the midst of one.
Of course it’s only mid-August and there are six weeks to play, but hit-’em-with-the-kitchen-sink evenings have already arrived at Fenway Park. And if nothing else, Cora remains unwavering in his confidence.
“I plan on being around here until November 2,” Cora said ahead of last night’s game with the Orioles. “I consider myself a good baseball guy so I know how it works. I know where we’re at.
“It’s not that we have more urgency now compared to three months ago or March 28. It’s just a reality. There’s X amount of days to gain X amount games. It’s math.”
It doesn’t take a math whiz to tell you that at 6 1/2 games out of a playoff spot with 38 to play, the Red Sox need to play far, far better than they have been to make a push.
So how does Cora plan on making that happen?
With aggression.
The manager couldn’t have been more deliberate as the Sox took two of three from the Indians, and it continued in last night’s win over the Orioles. From here on out, every game is a playoff game.
Cora also acknowledged that on days they were scheduled to throw between outings, he’d have some starters available in the bullpen.
“Not all of them, but some of them,” Cora said. “Especially with the off days.”
Rick Porcello was available as a reliever in Cleveland — Cora took pride in inventing this “rover” position last October — and it will continue moving forward.
After a week of back-and-forth bullpen purgatory, Nathan Eovaldi will also likely move back in to the rotation, perhaps as soon as Sunday — but Cora wouldn’t set that in stone before Friday’s game played out.
If the situation called for it, he’d have used Eovaldi out of the ‘pen again. It hammered home the must-win-today mentality.
But on Friday night his aggression with in-game moves assured that punching the Eovaldi-in-case-of-emergency glass wouldn’t be necessary.
With a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning, he pinch hit Sam Travis for veteran Mitch Moreland and was rewarded with an intentional walk. Cora then swapped Marco Hernandez out for Chris Owings, and the newcomer smacked an RBI double that essentially iced the game. He saw a chance to win the game in the sixth and struck.
Moving forward, Cora stick may with a four-man rotation — Sale, Porcello, Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez — for the rest of the month.
It’d seem hard to sustain such an aggressive approach over a six-to-10 week period. Does it make him uneasy to have the pedal this close to the metal in August?
“At this point it makes you a little bit uncomfortable,” Cora admitted. “But if we get on a roll and then we feel good where we’re at to make certain series in September matter, we’ll do it. It’s just a few weeks earlier. They know it. They understand it. Throughout the weeks we’ll talk about it. But as of now, Cleveland was very aggressive. We needed it. There’s no hiding. We were able to do it.”
How does he know his pitchers can sustain the workload?
“There’s a lot of calls (with the medical staff),” Cora said. “A lot of information. A lot of emails that I get throughout. That’s how they keep me in check.”
Asked how he would describe the first four-and-a-half months of the season, Cora was honest.
“Until now? Inconsistent,” he said. “We’ve got a month and a half to change that. We’re up to the challenge... First things first, we have to take care of today and tomorrow. Like I said, it’s been very inconsistent throughout from the get-go, but we still have time to change it. A month and a half I do believe our talent can do it. We haven’t proven it. We’ve been talking about it the whole time, but I still believe in us.”
The clock on October is ticking, and Cora is now committed on managing accordingly.
