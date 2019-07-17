Mason: As spat with Dennis Eckersley reignites, David Price takes the low road — again

BOSTON — Two years may have passed, but the David Price vs. Dennis Eckersley saga has new life, and old feelings still persist.
The Globe published a terrific profile on Eckersley Tuesday evening, where the Hall of Famer's remarkable, and at times tragic, life is examined in great detail. Near the end of the 2000 word piece, Eckersley is asked about Price's verbal ambush on the Red Sox team charter in 2017.
As always, Eckersley was honest.
“I didn’t know how to deal with that," Eckersley told Chad Finn. "I don’t plan on saying a word to him, I don’t plan on seeing him, never. I don’t really give a [expletive] one way or another. I don’t think he really cares one way or the other.”
Pretty benign in context, isn't it?
But a WEEI aggregation with the headline, "Dennis Eckersley still baffled over David Price airplane ambush: 'I don't plan on seeing him, never,'" caught Price's eye on Twitter Wednesday morning.
The lefty retweeted the story with seven crying laughing faces, and responded to one user by saying, "Because ECK needs attention!! Same as every broadcast...hahah 8 pitches are thrown and he’s sitting there talking about something he did 30 years ago (with zero mention of what’s going on)."
Alex Cora saw the tweets and the two had a conversation, but Price didn't relent when he requested a media session on Wednesday afternoon.
He doubled down on his criticism of the broadcaster, returning to the idea that Eckersley keeps bringing their tiff up.
"Honestly, I just think it's trash," Price said. "He had an unbelievable career, 25 seasons. He's a Hall of Famer. I saw his special on MLB Network. It was cool..."
And then Price grabbed a speed pass and hopped on the low road.
"The one thing that definitely stood out to me, he had zero former teammates in that interview," Price said. "Not one, talking about him. It was him, talking about himself.
"If anybody ever does a special on me after baseball, I won't need to go on that interview," Price continued. "I will have former teammates, I'll have former coaches, they can all vouch for me. He didn't have that. To me, that's all you need to know. That tells the entire story right there. My teammates will vouch for me. My coaches will vouch for me. He doesn't have that. So he has to vouch for himself."
Fact check: The MLB Network documentary featured at least five interviews with former teammates and coaches, and Eckersley was widely regarded as an excellent clubhouse presence. Fellow Cleveland Indian Rick Manning stole Eckersley's first wife and the two remain friendly.
And beyond the barbs being off base, what are we doing here?
What is Price hoping to gain by implying that Eckersley doesn't have any friends? Regressing to name-calling is downright infantile.
Price wasn't finished.
Eckersley was caught in the cross hairs last month when he criticized Marcus Stroman, a close friend of Price's, for what he believed was excessive celebration.
"Have you seen videos of Dennis Eckersley pitching?" Price asked. "You've seen the stuff that he did when he struck somebody out? Really? Shooting them with a finger gun? Stuff like that? Come on. Stroman's out there yelling, 'Yeah?' No. He needs to wake up."
It's Price that needs to stop sleepwalking.
Eckersley's job as an analyst is to offer opinion and he's one of the best in the league at it. There's a reason you'll hear him calling nationally televised playoff games on TBS.
And Eckersley doesn't keep bringing their spat up. He didn't run to WEEI and say, 'Hey, you know what I want to talk about today? David Price!'
Finn asked the Hall of Famer a question about it and it was answered honestly.
"He wants to move on, but he continues to go on the radio or do interviews about it," Price said. "If you want to move on, move on. We're two grown men. We can meet. Ain't nothing going to happen. I yelled at you. I'm sure everybody in here's been yelled at."
Though he'll downplay it as much as he can, it sure sounds like Price regrets his yelling. But that doesn't mean he gets to editorialize the way Eckersley feels about it.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
