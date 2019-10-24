Mason: Astros' damage control too little, too late after Brandon Taubman incident

The Houston Astros finally did the right thing.
All it took was five days, two World Series losses, one flat-out lie about a journalist, a few non-apologies, and a ton of public outcry.
Sorry, they don’t get any credit for finally dismissing assistant general manager Brandon Taubman. It’s too little, too late; their true colors already bled through.
If you’re not privy to the story, here’s a brief recap. As the champagne celebration was winding down after Jose Altuve’s ALCS-clinching, walk-off homer, Taubman reportedly targeted three female reporters in the clubhouse.
“Thank god we got (Roberto) Osuna,” Taubman yelled at the women. “I’m so (expletive) glad we got Osuna!”
Osuna, the closer that Houston acquired for cents on the dollar in 2018 because he was suspended for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, had just pitched terribly.
The All-Star allegedly assaulted the mother of his three-year-old, and though charges were dropped because the victim wouldn’t testify — she returned to Mexico — the league’s own investigation was so revealing that Osuna was suspended for 75 games, the third-longest ban ever for violating the policy.
NPR reported Taubman directed his taunts at a reporter wearing a purple domestic violence awareness bracelet. Apparently, he’d previously taken umbrage with her because she tweeted the number to hotlines for victims during a few of Osuna’s appearances.
One of the women that was yelled at, Stephanie Apestein, had the courage to write an account of the incident in Sports Illustrated. Apestein is a very well-regarded reporter, but Houston’s first response was to release a statement attacking her credibility and integrity.
“The story posted by Sports Illustrated is misleading and completely irresponsible,” they wrote. “An Astros player was being asked questions about a difficult outing. Our executive was supporting the player during a difficult time.
“His comments had everything to do with the game situation that just occurred and nothing else — they were not directed toward any reporters. We are extremely disappointed in Sports Illustrated’s attempt to fabricate a story where one does not exist.”
That account — and attack on Apestein’s character — was quickly refuted by other reporters that witnessed the incident. NPR, the Houston Chronicle, and others corroborated the SI story.
The Astros were lying. This wasn’t fake news.
No players were being asked questions at the time of the outburst, and even still, Taubman’s taunts make little sense in Houston’s context. Osuna had blown a ninth inning lead, only to have his offense bail him out. Why would any executive be so (bleeping) glad to have acquired him after an outing like that?
After everybody with a modicum of common sense believed Apestein’s account. The Astros decided to make matters worse in having Taubman issue a non-apology, apology.
“I am sorry if anyone was offended by my actions,” Taubman wrote in a statement that lauded what a loving husband and father he was, as if that in some way mitigated his behavior. The only thing he actually apologized for in the statement was using foul language, which is as common as cleats in any clubhouse.
Nobody bit. Soon Astros owner Jim Crane released a statement of his own, patting himself on the back for the organization’s charitable donations to initiatives combating domestic abuse. Another non-apology.
If you want a tutorial in how to sway public opinion completely against you, look no further than Houston’s actions in the first 48 hours after the Sports Illustrated story.
The only Astro that acted with any dignity was manager A.J. Hinch, who was left fielding front office questions ahead of Game 1 of the World Series because nobody else would.
“I’m very disappointed for a lot of reasons,” Hinch said. “It’s unfortunate, it’s uncalled for. For me as a leader in this organization down here in the clubhouse, on the field, I take everything that happens in the clubhouse to heart.
“No one, it doesn’t matter if it’s a player, a coach, a manager, any of you members of the media, should ever feel like when you come into our clubhouse that you’re going to be uncomfortable or disrespected.”
Was that really so difficult?
Then on Thursday afternoon, the Astros announced they’d fired Taubman.
Turns out Apestein’s story wasn’t a fabrication, Taubman did have something to actually apologize for, and nothing in Crane’s wallet could excuse his employee’s actions.
“We were wrong,” the Astros wrote in yet another press release. “We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apestein, Sports Illustrated and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct. The Astros in no way intended to minimize issues related to domestic violence.”
If the Astros actually felt that way, maybe they’d have taken this tactic from the start.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.