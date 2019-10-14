Mason: Building depth has Yankees worlds ahead of Red Sox

With James Paxton struggling to find his command in Game 2 of the ALCS, Aaron Boone strode to the mound and gave him an early third inning hook.
New York's biggest offseason addition had only allowed one run, but Boone had seen enough.
"Just felt like we were covered as far as today with getting some length and having guys rested," the Yankees manager said afterward. "Obviously going into an off day tomorrow we're just going to be aggressive. I thought as far as pitching-wise we did a good job of holding them down."
Could you imagine Alex Cora doing the same in 2019?
Of course not. A third inning hook for the Red Sox was the equivalent of a white flag. Cora would have needed to cross his fingers and white knuckle it, hoping his starter would figure it out.
That's not the case for New York. Brian Cashman has built a better roster.
After Paxton was pulled, seven Yankees pitchers allowed one run over the next eight innings, before J.A. Happ finally took the loss in the bottom of the 11th. Handing the ball to to a nasty arm like Chad Green in the third inning isn't the same as giving it to Hector Velazquez.
Depth, depth, depth.
That's why the Yankees have soared past the Red Sox right now.
With a seemingly blank checkbook from John Henry, Dave Dombrowski brought a World Series to Boston, but in not cultivating depth, the Sox now are what they are: A third place team.
It's one thing to spend almost half a million dollars on David Price, Chris Sale, and Nathan Eovaldi. It's another to do it while grooming reinforcements, should they falter. And they did in 2019. All three big money starters wound up shelved for some period of time and the Sox torpedoed accordingly.
But it's baseball. Players get hurt. That didn't matter for the Yankees. Though their beleaguered lineup gets most of the injury attention, their arms weren't exactly healthy either.
Luis Severino missed almost the entire season, James Paxton and CC Sabathia both spent time on the injured list, and the Yankees still ran away with the AL East and won 103 games. They used Green as an opener 15 times and went 11-4; they're really, really deep.
That let-everybody-pitch strategy has worked so well the Yanks will probably turn to their bullpen on Wednesday in Game 4.
"I think one thing I've talked about a lot is we have a lot of confidence in our 12 and 13 pitchers," Boone said. "So it may look a little different than some other teams that are a little more traditional, although we can be traditional with obviously running out (Masahiro Tanaka), James (Paxton) and (Luis Severino).
"But there's a lot of ways to skin a cat, you know?" Boone continued. "And the bottom line is so far in the postseason through five games we've pitched really well, including (Game 2) where we lost. In the end you've got to get 27 outs. (In Game 2) we needed more than 27 outs, and we feel like we have a pitching staff capable of doing that at a high level. I think so far we've shown that and expect us to continue."
The Yankees do have a roster of quality arms, not just a few, and that's why they're hosting a game this afternoon in the Bronx while the Red Sox watch from home.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
