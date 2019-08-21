BOSTON — Never one for sugarcoating, Chris Sale was blunt in assessing his own 2019.
“Everyone talks about last year being a dream season,” Sale said. “Personally, this has been kind of a nightmare season.”
After Dr. James Andrews recommended a six-week-shutdown, it’d be a shock to see Sale on the mound this year. He’ll wrap it up with a 4.40 ERA, .353 winning percentage (6-11) and 147 1/3 innings pitched, all worst marks since becoming a starter.
With 2018 slowed by shoulder inflammation and 2019 derailed by elbow inflammation, he’s a major question mark moving forward. Oh, and Sale’s five-year, $145 million extension begins in 2020.
Though it’s been a disappointing season for Sale, it’s been a worse year for Dave Dombrowski.
After winning a World Series with a touch that would make King Midas envious, Murphy’s Law has taken over in 2019. Seemingly everything that could go wrong has since last November.
Dombrowski brought Steve Pearce back on a $6.5 million deal. The 36-year-old first baseman hit .180, struck out in more than a third of his at-bats, and has been on the Injured List since early June.
He also elected to invest in another World Series hero, Nathan Eovaldi, to the tune of four years and $68 million. It’s been said that Eovaldi wouldn’t have come cheaper because industry interest, but back in spring training, the veteran told the Eagle-Tribune the Astros — his other big suitor — never made a formal offer.
Though he’s flashed brilliance, Eovaldi spent two and a half months on the injured list, and has struggled to find consistency as a starter-then-reliever-then-starter-again-for-now. Eduardo Nunez opted in to a second year Dombrowski granted and clogged another roster spot for half the season.
Each of these moves can be defended in a vacuum, but coupled together, they account for almost $30 million.
Consider where the Red Sox could be right now if that some of that money — heck, any of it — had been reallocated to the bullpen. Because the payroll was already sitting around $240 million, far and away the most in the majors, Dombrowski didn’t pay any new relievers.
Though it was understandable to let Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly walk in free agency given their price tags, he did nothing to fill their spikes. Adam Ottavino and Zack Britton landed in New York, Andrew Miller went to St. Louis, David Robertson landed in Philly, and on and on.
Dombrowski took a flier on Colten Brewer, believing the Red Sox had some answer that the Padres, who were likely to take him off their 40-man roster, didn’t.
The results have been as anticipated.
Top heavy with underachieving starting pitchers — the rotation is making almost $90 million — the afterthought bullpen has burned them, too. The Sox came into last night leading the American League with 22 blown saves. They’ve needed help since November and never got it. Neither buying nor selling at the deadline, the Red Sox weren’t made better now nor next season.
Credit where it’s due: Dombrowski nailed the Xander Bogaerts extension, but conversations with the player make it seem that he had prioritized staying in Boston and was eager to do so. At this point, there’s still been nothing rumored of a Mookie Betts deal.
Moving forward, things don’t look much rosier.
Still owners of one of the thinnest farm systems in baseball, in 2020, the Red Sox will have $79 million tied up in Sale, Price, and Eovaldi. Though the lineup is deep, the rotation is a series of question marks.
Sale isn’t out of the woods yet. Though he avoided a Tommy John diagnosis in Monday’s visit to Andrews, he’ll revisit him in six weeks for another evaluation. Eovaldi has yet to throw a 200 inning season, only once going past the 160 mark, and Price turns 34 next week. Injury concerns aside, he’s pitched into the seventh inning twice this season.
So John Henry and the Red Sox will soon be coming to a crossroads.
Dombrowski’s deal expires after the 2020 season, and back in spring training, Henry went on the record in saying he doesn’t want a lame duck executive calling the shots.
“In this day and age, it probably doesn’t make sense for your general manager to go into his final year without a contract,” the owner said.
Tasked with a team needing a quasi-rebuild, is Dombrowski the man to invest in?
It was less than a year ago the Red Sox won 119 games en route to a World Series, and that was indeed a dream season, but with a franchise-altering decision coming this fall, ownership will be waking from a nightmare ‘19.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
