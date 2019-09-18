Mason: David Price shutdown a white flag on lost season for Red Sox starters

BOSTON — Two hours before Jhoulys Chacin gave up a first-inning home run at Fenway Park, Alex Cora confirmed something that was growing increasingly obvious.
"We're going to shut (David Price) down," Cora said. "We're going take care to see what's going on with the cyst and actually check his wrist. If there's something else, we'll take care of that. I think it's a head start to next year. It's the smart thing to do."
At this point, it is the smart thing to do, but what a lost season for the Red Sox rotation. (Anyone not named Eduardo Rodriguez, anyway).
The four veteran starters the Red Sox were supposed to rely on couldn't deliver with any semblance of consistency in 2019.
Price will finish with a 4.28 ERA, 107 1/3 innings pitched, and no meaningful second half contributions. He'll join Chris Sale on the shelved-for-the-season list, another injured ace who endured the worst season of his career.
Of the 56 qualified starters in the majors, Rick Porcello's 5.77 ERA ranks dead last by a significant margin, as Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi is closest at 5.46. Last offseason's big ticket re-signing, Nathan Eovaldi, has yet to pick up a win in any of his 10 starts this season.
The rotation was supposed to be the strength of this team. If anything, they've been a heel befitting Achilles.
Hey, it's a bad season. It happens. The Red Sox aren't going to win it every year and there's a reason nobody has gone back-to-back since the 2000 Yankees.
But fans should be alarmed by the number of question marks moving forward. This doesn't feel like a simple World Series hangover that's bound to be cured by Gatorade and bed rest.
Sale, whose five-year extension starts in 2020, still has a follow-up visit scheduled with Dr. James Andrews to get another look at his inflamed elbow. He's not out of the woods yet.
The 34-year-old Price has given the Red Sox less than 110 innings in two of the last three seasons, and a procedure on his wrist may be coming sooner rather than later.
"We know about the cyst. We knew about the carpal tunnel syndrome last year," Cora said. "So they'll check. They'll talk about it. How he feels. And whatever they have to do to get him right, they'll do it I guess."
Injuries have long dogged Eovaldi, and after two Tommy Johns, he's needed additional elbow surgeries in each of the last two seasons.
The Red Sox will be paying those three $79 million in 2020 base salaries.
With no young arms knocking on the door in Pawtucket, who is going to eat all those innings if Options A, B, and C — or all of the above — aren't ready to roll again in 2020?
Porcello has been durable if nothing else, he's averaged almost 200 innings per season in Boston, but he's set to be a free agent at season's end. Ownership seems content to slash the game's highest payroll, but would they consider bringing him back to simply fill a rotational spot? Rodriguez is due a hefty raise in arbitration. Can they really invest any more in starting pitching?
The more you read into the future, the easier it is to see why Dave Dombrowski was let go.
Shutting Price down is the official white flag on a lost season for the rotation, but as the battle turns to 2020, there's little assurance the Red Sox will return to higher ground.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
