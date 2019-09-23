Mason: Don't be surprised if Dave Dombrowski's successor is already in Boston

Around the Horn is a weekly column from Chris Mason, where the Eagle-Tribune beat writer offers nine thoughts from the Red Sox clubhouse.
This week's installment focuses on a front office shakeup and the season's final days.
1. New GM already here?
In the wake of Dave Dombrowski's departure, the Red Sox have begun to quietly restructure their front office.
Eddie Romero, Brian O'Halloran, Raquel Ferreira, and Zack Scott were elevated to active general managers. It's an interim title for now, but don't be surprised if it sticks to (at least) one.
The more breadcrumbs that fall, the more clearly the trail leads back to the Fenway Park front office.
Yesterday the Sox announced more internal promotions, as Mike Rikard was elevated to vice president of scouting, Paul Toboni named director of amateur scouting, Devin Pearson assistant director of amateur scouting, and Stephen Hargett amateur crosschecker.
It seems to signal that ownership is on board with processes that are in place. Though he still might go for an external hire, John Henry clearly likes the bones of this front office.
2. Few departures
The Red Sox have yet to part with many from the Dombrowski regime.
They let go of VP of baseball operations Frank Wren, and special assignment scout Eddie Bane's contract won't be renewed.
Beyond that? Just about everything has stayed the same.
3. Tony's here to stay, too
It may surprise some that Tony La Russa, a close Dombrowski confidant, is sticking around, but the Hall of Famer has made a bunch of fans inside the walls at Fenway. From front office to clubhouse, guys just like having La Russa around.
“He’s a very important part of the organization," Alex Cora told reporters in Tampa Bay. "A guy that’s always available. He sees the game in a different way where it’s positive for everybody. One thing about this game, everybody feels like it has to be this way, numbers-wise, but now there’s more than that when you have to deal with media and you have to deal with players and the fan base and all of that, and he’s been through everything.
"It’s a good conversation. I always like the fact that when he’s around, he can talk to players, he has the green light to do all that stuff. He’s a very successful person and it’s always good to keep people that are positive."
4. AC still gets progress reports
La Russa was thought to be a strong liaison for Cora as a rookie manager, but in year two, he's remained hands on.
"He’ll give me a check-up every like 15 days, write like a letter or something," Cora said. "The things that he saw that were positive and then not so positive, which I think is good. Every season, there’s different things that go on and maybe you see it one way and then somebody sees it a different way and changes your mind, so I think that’s something that helped me last year and this year, too.”
5. Price going under the knife
As the Red Sox look to get a jump start on 2020, David Price will have surgery to remove the cyst on his wrist this Thursday.
"I think we just want to get it over with and for him to start the offseason quote unquote, the right way," Cora said. "He has a week ahead or whatever and start taking care of himself, be ready for next year.”
6. Nate flashes potential in Tampa
It's been a lost season for Nathan Eovaldi, but he's trying to finish strong. He delivered one of his better performances of the season on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field, picking up a win with six innings of three-run ball. This is one case where moral victories matter, too.
"I felt like I’ve missed so much time as it is now and I just want to be able to make every start that I can and finish on a strong note," Eovaldi said. "Go into the offseason and next year healthy and picking up where we left off.”
7. A new (old) plan of attack?
When Cora was hired in 2017, he made a strong effort to spend time with all of his players before spring training began.
It sounds like that'll be a refocused point of emphasis this offseason.
"Spend time with family at the beginning, they know that we’ll be flying all over the place," Cora said. "People will be flying to visit us and they like that part of that. Come to the island and work out and hang out, and there’s going to be groups. Certain groups that we’re going to visit and we’re going to get better. That’s the bottom line, we have to get better."
8. Chavis to play in Puerto Rico
One of those players will be Michael Chavis, who will spend quite a bit of time in Cora's home country.
"I think the plan will be now for him to play winter ball, most likely he’ll go to Caguas and play a month down there," Cora said. "While he plays, he can stop by my house and we can cook some good Latin food and he can have it with me.”
9. Happy trails, Ned Yost
With a surprise retirement announcement on Monday afternoon, baseball is losing one of its most colorful managers, Kansas City's Ned Yost.
The veteran came into last night with 1163 wins, a World Series, and thousands of funny soundbites to his name.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
