Mason: Eduardo Rodriguez's rise remains a bright spot

BOSTON — The tantalizing potential has been talked about since Eduardo Rodriguez arrived in Boston.
You don’t trade a pitcher of Andrew Miller’s caliber for nothing. But, up until this season, that promise wasn’t fully realized for one reason or another.
Rodriguez endured medical issues — knee dislocations sidelined him in 2016 and 2017, and a badly sprained ankle hurt last year — but the most important change may have been between the ears.
Though he has the nastiest fastball-changeup combination on the team, Rodriguez was prone to nibbling in two strike counts, driving his pitch counts up and exiting games early. “Five and dive,” was a joke Alex Cora once cracked.
That’s changed in 2019.
Rodriguez has taken the leap the Red Sox long hoped he would. Penciled into the back of what should have been a vaunted rotation, the young lefty is the last man standing at the front. It’s been months in the making.
“Best shape of his life” stories are as common as afternoon thunderstorms in Fort Myers, but Rodriguez truly was back in February. Arriving at camp with added muscle, the determination was clearly there, and apparently a checklist was, too.
“Going into spring training, he had some goals,” Cora said. “He’s been talking about them. He’s physically at another level right now. It seems like he’s getting stronger. The velocity is up, the changeup action is a lot better, he’s adding a breaking ball, he has a cutter backdoor, frontdoor sinker. There’s a lot of weapons there. You can’t run against him. He does an outstanding job holding runners. He’s doing everything.”
Rodriguez has been downright dominating opponents for over a month now — he’s posted a 1.00 ERA in his last seven starts — and yesterday against the Giants was no exception. San Francisco only managed two hits and one (unearned) run off Rodriguez in six innings of work.
With the well-deserved victory, he improved to 18-6. With two remaining, Rodriguez has a real shot at joining the 20-win club.
Was that one of his goals?
“At the beginning of the season, I was really thinking go 200 innings,” Rodriguez said. “That was all my goal this year, go 200 innings, 30-plus starts and I made the 30-plus already, so now I’m looking for the 200 innings.”
Sitting at 191 1/3, his greatest goal is certainly an attainable one. Rodriguez’s next strikeout will also be his 200th of the season, another fine benchmark.
While numbers are always nice notches to have, they symbolize something greater with Rodriguez: He’s delivering on that promise from wire-to-wire.
“Consistency has been really key for him,” Xander Bogaerts said. “Especially these last couple months of the second half. He’s faced some strong teams also. It’s not like he’s been facing beneath-.500 teams. It’s been good teams and he’s been giving quality starts. Especially with some of our starters out, he’s been picking up the slack.”
After a few seasons of will-he-put-it-all-together whispers, Rodriguez has picked up more than his fair share of the slack in 2019.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.