Mason: Expect David Ross to soar in Chicago

As Xander Bogaerts lounged at his locker after the final game of Boston’s season, a familiar name came up amid small talk: former Red Sox catcher David Ross.
“He’s going to be a manager someday,” Bogaerts told the Eagle-Tribune. “Just wait.”
Bogaerts was spot on: That day is coming very, very soon.
According to multiple reports, Theo Epstein is expected to name Ross the next manager of the Chicago Cubs. The move likely won’t be official until after the World Series, but it’s coming.
And it’s a wise hire.
Ross is everything a team should be looking for in a manager in 2019. He’s sharp, knows what it takes to win, has a ton of baseball experience, and above all else, he can get through to people.
Nothing is more important for a modern day manager than the ability to communicate.
Whether fans like it or not — and many certainly don’t — analytics are here to stay. The ability to understand the information, digest it, and regurgitate things to players is crucial.
But the communication goes well beyond that, too.
Look no further than the last two managers to win the World Series, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch. Both have developed personal bonds with their players, something Ross never struggled to do as a glue guy in championship clubhouses.
At his introductory press conference, Cora famously said there’s no such thing as getting too close to players, and Hinch is so revered by his guys that George Springer called him after Game 1 of the World Series to apologize for not hustling enough when he could have legged a double into a triple.
Those connections matter. Clubhouses are now made up of mostly millenials, and like it or not, the old-school, hardball attitude isn’t resonating like it once did. There’s a reason fewer and fewer of those of managers are in the game.
Bogaerts’ breakup day comment was a callback to a conversation we’d had earlier in the season.
With a growing voice in the clubhouse, the shortstop was asked who he wanted to lead like. The guess here was David Ortiz — because obviously — but Bogaerts went a different route.
“I always liked David Ross,” he said in July. “He has that type of (managerial) attitude. Sometimes he can be a little emotional, show a lot of emotion, but I guess that’s what happens whenever you play baseball. You’ve gotta have a little fire in you. He does it the right way.”
When Bogaerts debuted as a 20-year-old, Ross was a long-in-the-tooth catcher in his mid 30s. He was able to connect with the not-old-enough-to-buy-a-beer Aruban, but there were times Ross gave Bogaerts tough love.
“I won’t say anything (specific), but, yeah, there were some times,” Bogaerts chuckled. “As I said, all meaning in a good way and looking out for you as a young kid. He had a little point to it, but he does it the right way.”
Ross’ leadership resonated with Bogaerts, and there are a bunch more young Cubs who are about to experience that connection, too.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
