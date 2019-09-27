Mason: Get ready for a rebuild, Red Sox fans

BOSTON — News dumps are often saved Friday afternoons.
Coincidentally, the Red Sox ownership group fielded questions in a Fenway Park suite at 5:00 p.m. For the first time since Dave Dombrowski's ouster, John Henry and Tom Werner spoke publicly.
After a few minutes of thanking Dombrowski effusively, the afternoon's greatest takeaway was unearthed: The Red Sox want to get under the luxury threshold in 2020.
Not the $243 million they narrowly ducked this year. They want to go all the way down to the first threshold, which will sit at $208 million.
"We need to be under the CBT and that was something we’ve known for more than a year now," Henry said. "If you don’t reset there are penalties so we’ve known for some time now we needed to reset as other clubs have done."
So is it fair to expect next year to be a bridge year?
"I’d say absolutely not," Werner replied. "First of all there, are teams that make the postseason with half the payroll the Red Sox have. Look at success Oakland has had this year and the Milwaukee Brewers. And we have resources... Our real intention is to be competitive every year, and we’ll do whatever we have to do to do that. But the solution to the isn’t always having the highest payroll in baseball.”
Sure, the Brewers and Oakland are playoff teams this year, but that's because they're rife with homegrown talent that isn't expensive. Their long-term vision was to compete with low payroll, which certainly isn't what's gone on in Boston.
Let's call a spade a spade: A rebuild is coming.
When their new general manager takes this salary-shedding approach, the Red Sox will actively get worse this offseason, hoping for more sustainable long-term success.
No matter how ownership polishes it, the numbers simply don't add up otherwise. In 2020, the Red Sox project to have roughly $220 million invested in 14 players.
It's hard to fault Henry and company for wanting wiser investments.
The Sox have outspent everybody in baseball the past two seasons and will spend October watching the $63 million Tampa Bay Rays from their collective couches.
But if they're intent on a new closed-wallet approach, things could get awfully ugly in the short-term. Look no further than the starting rotation.
The Red Sox have almost $80 million tied up in the injury-flagged trio of Chris Sale, David Price, and Nathan Eovaldi. Eduardo Rodriguez will get a hefty raise in arbitration, and there's a vacant hole in Rick Porcello's spot.
Nobody is knocking on the door in Triple A. There's absolutely no depth with the starters. The solution would be to add in free agency, but that isn't going to happen.
In the bigger picture, next season is also Mookie Betts' last under contract. Slashing payroll and keeping the 2018 AL MVP would seem counter-intuitive, but ownership claims they're still trying.
"We’ve stated publicly that we would hope (Betts) would stay with us the rest of his career," Werner said. "We have made proposals to him in the past and he did want to test free agency which is his right. And we’ll have some conversations with him going forward. But obviously there’ll be a point where hopefully we can make a deal or we’ll decide at that point what is Plan B or Plan C but we haven’t gotten to that point and we’re very open to continuing discussions with him."
In 2019, Plan A was to win another World Series, whatever the cost.
But it's painfully clear that best laid plans often go to waste — and the new GM will be tasked with clearing whole lot of waste off Boston's payroll moving forward.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.